A county-wide food distribution event has been set for Thursday at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds, 2006 N. Main St., Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said.
“This food distribution event will be open to the public and will be for everyone in all four county precincts, until supplies run out, basically,” Owens said Tuesday.
The county judge explained those who want to participate will be asked to give their name and address and will be asked how many adults and how many children are in the household.
Owens said Thursday’s distribution is different from the events held in the past by individual county commissioners at locations in their own precincts.
“The last food distribution event we had at the fairgrounds was for county resident ages 55 and older, and this one will be open to the public, no age limit. We’re having it at one central location versus putting it out in three or four precincts, because at this point we want to bring everybody together, and we wanted to be able to put all the vehicles together in one location inside the city limits,” Owens said.
The judge said he expects more than 1,000 vehicles, but added he believes they can be maneuvered onto the fairgrounds proper so roads around the facility are not affected.
“There’s room for them. It’s just going to be a matter of how we can stack them,” he said.
During the last food distribution event, Owens said, vehicles were split into three lines.
“If this works out, we’ll be able to have more than eight lines,” he said.
Anyone who wants to drive to the fairgrounds will be directed where to go once they arrive.
“We’ll have people at the front gate on North Main and signs directing everyone where to go,” Owens said.
The food that will be distributed will come to the county from the South Texas Food Bank in Laredo.
“This program has been in existence for about 15 years, and we pay a certain amount of money every year for the food,” Owens said.
The county also has a contract with the local organization, Loaves & Fishes, to distribute food from the Laredo food bank, he said.
“Since we did that, we’re allowed, whenever they (Laredo) have product, to go pick it up. The county has spent, since 2011 to now, three trucks and two trailers, probably over $100,000 just in equipment, to go pick up the product. We also have another $30,000 to $40,000 in forklifts,” Owens said.
He noted the program has grown over the years.
“Every year it grows, and with (Commissioner Pct. 4) Gus (Flores) and (Commissioner Pct. 2) Juan (Carlos Vazquez) giving out food all last year, it’s grown, and just about every time they have a distribution, they’re serving close to a total of 2,000 people,” Owens said.
