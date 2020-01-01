It was truly a happy holiday season for Del Rio’s William Beckmann.
The singer/songwriter celebrated after signing a worldwide publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music in December. For Beckmann, whose full name is William Beckmann Hyslop but was known as Beck Hyslop during his days at Del Rio High, the signing was the culmination of years of hard work.
“I’m very blessed and fortunate that a publishing company like Warner took me on as a writer,” Beckmann, the son of Tammy and Edwin Hyslop, said. ‘I’ve been writing songs since I was in high school in Del Rio. I’ve had opportunities to write with Warner in the past and I’m very grateful to all the people who helped me get this deal.”
Beckmann explained that the deal with Warner Chappell Music isn’t a recording contract, but more of an opportunity to use his songwriting talent as a way to get more of his music out there. Songwriting has been Beckmann’s passion since he was young and it was the advice of fellow Del Rioan, and singer/songwriter, Radney Foster that drove Beckmann to hone his craft.
“This deal will put me in touch with a lot of other songwriters in town. It’s a great way to open doors and start writing with more accomplished songwriters in Nashville,” Beckmann explained. “At some point, these songs get put in Warner’s catalog and somebody big might cut it and record it and it becomes a big hit. I could end up singing any of the songs I write, too. It’s really a big collaborative process.”
Beckmann, a 2013 graduate of Del Rio High, began his music career with the local band The Last River. He began writing his own songs while in high school. He attended college in Austin for a short period of time before transferring to and eventually graduating from Belmont University in Nashville.
He released his debut album, “Outskirts of Town,” in November 2019. The deal to bring Beckmann into the Warner Chappell Music came about after a meeting between he and Warner. Beckmann said he sang some of his songs and a few days later he was offered the deal. He said just getting the opportunity to take the meeting was pretty cool, but the whole experience has just been like a crazy dream.
“It’s been a dream of mine to get a publishing deal. I’ve been writing 100 songs a year since I was in high school. It takes some people 10 to 15 years just to get a meeting. I’m going on five years living here in Nashville and even though I’m a lot younger than a lot of the people that have these kinds of big deals, I’ve been preparing for it the entire time I’ve been here. I’m confident in my ability to write songs.”
Beckmann is currently working under the tutelage of Randy Rogers, of the Randy Rogers Band, whom he credits with helping get the initial meeting with Warner, but Beckmann also credited Foster for his years of advice that helped guide Beckmann’s career.
“Radney gave me that work ethic. That’s the reason I wanted him there when the deal got signed. I tell people I have a dream team of people in my corner and it’s really awesome to be working with such great people. I feel like they’re all rooting for me,” Beckmann said.
While Beckmann still comes home as often as he can, and often plays some shows at various local venues, he said much of his 2020 schedule will have him touring across Texas along with the Randy Rogers Band and others. However, he added that Del Rio always has a special place in his heart and he has big plans for his hometown in the coming year.
“I’m going to probably be out playing live more than I ever have. I’m going to be playing a majority of shows in Texas and setting up time to do co-writes and write with people. I’ll probably be writing a lot with other people, but for most part I’ll write songs by myself. The whole co-writing thing will probably be the biggest change … writing songs together instead of by myself. That’s always a great experience to meet new people and write with new people. It lets you lean on and bounce ideas off of other people. It’s just a different sort of process. I have written with other people before, but it’s also like a lot of first dates. Sometimes you don’t walk away with one and sometimes you walk away with a good song,” Beckmann said.
“It’s kind of hard to tell from this booking deal when I’ll play in Del Rio next. I’d like for the next time for me to play there to be opening for Radney at the Paul Poag. I’m working at that and trying to bring Randy Rogers to Del Rio. Hopefully I can put together two or three shows in Del Rio in 2020. Most of the times I’m in Del Rio it’s just to visit my family and relax,” Beckmann added.
