There is an invisible enemy among us! Namely, COVID-19, or more commonly called the coronavirus. As many of you are aware we have in the past faced national emergencies, seen and unseen. To name a few, HIV/AIDS, Ebola, swine flu, and 9-11.
The commonality that we have manifested throughout these difficult times, is that we grow closer as human beings, we grow closer and stronger as a nation. During these difficult and uncertain times, as Americans, we not only seek help and protection for ourselves but for others.
As a nation, we are strong and resilient because of our reliance on the divine sovereignty of God. We must continue to stand strong and committed to words spoken by our 16th President Abraham Lincoln, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” United we stand, divided we fall.”
We are all faced with massive uncertainty as we face the constant change to our daily lives. School and business closures, social distancing, workplace layoffs, restricted travel, just to name a few!
We have never been in a situation like the coronavirus is presenting us with. When faced with much uncertainty, it is a rather normal human response to go into at least some degree of fear and anxiety.
Some of you may even be experiencing panic. We try to understand “why” this happening and make some sense out of it with our minds to give ourselves some degree of certainty and safety.
Attempting to figure it out is not the highest use of your mental energy.
We must trust in the Lord and follow the orders and recommendations of our local, state and Federal government to help conquer this hidden enemy!
There is no need for panic and uncontrolled anxiety. “This too shall pass.”
“This great nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.
In every dark hour of our national life a leadership of frankness and vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory. I am convinced that you will again give that support to leadership in these critical days.
“These dark days will be worth all they cost us if they teach us that our true destiny is not to be ministered unto but to minister to ourselves and to our fellow men.” President Franklin Roosevelt.
Verses from one of my favorite Biblical passage: “Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
For He will rescue you from every trap and protect you from deadly disease. The Lord says, “I will rescue those who love me. I will protect those who trust in my name.”
To your health and happiness!
Dot High-Steed is a Health and Life Coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
