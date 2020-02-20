A number of Del Rioans brought up their concerns to the outside of the municipal building Wednesday morning, after trying to correct what they consider to be water billing issues with the City of Del Rio.
Jorge Neaves, one of the demonstrators, said he began noticing his water bill was slightly irregular eight months ago. “I didn’t really pay attention because I thought ‘maybe it’s just me,’” Neaves said.
He contacted the water billing department and tried to set up an appointment, but was not helped. “They didn’t help me at all. They basically ignored me,” Neaves said.
When Neaves approached city employees, he was not offered a payment plan or a payment arrangement. A payment plan is offered for those behind with delinquent accounts, and citizens are offered payment arrangements with no penalties as long as their monthly payments are made in accordance with the terms of the arrangement, according to a City of Del Rio press release.
“It was either ‘you pay or you’re going to get your water cut off,’” Neaves said.
Neaves said he sent a message to city of Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano and only then did someone from the municipal building called him back, he said.
“They practically said the same thing as when I came in person (to the municipal building),” Neaves said.
Neaves said some of his family members, friends and neighbors are currently experiencing similar issues. The water billing issue is not limited to one specific area, as the concerned citizens came from different parts of town.
Local resident Max Perales was also troubled by the lack of communication.
Perales said he believes the cybersecurity attack, which affected city hall in January 2019, worsened the issues with the water billing.
Perales has contacted the municipal building since September and continues to pay what he can every bill. His water was disconnected once during this time frame and he wants the situation to be corrected, he said.
The City of Del Rio will have a special meeting tonight, at 6:30 p.m. in Del Rio Civic Center’s Pecan Room, to address citizens concerns over the water billing issues.
Both Neaves and Perales said they will be attending tonight’s meeting.
Volunteers of Del Rio United Community, an online group formed on Feb. 12, carried a physical copy of their online petition, in which the same concerns are addressed. The online group has shared photos of various water bills.
The Del Rio News-Herald reached out to the group on Tuesday. They have not responded as of press time Wednesday night. Volunteers present did not state who the creators of the group are, nor where they could be reached.
Eight Del Rioans showed up Wednesday morning, at the scheduled time for the arrival of KABB Fox 29. Those present coincided in saying they believe they need to attend the special meeting tonight, for the water billing issues to be resolved by city officials.
