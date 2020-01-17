A 34-year-old man was killed at the vehicle vs. pedestrian collision occurring Jan. 2 on East Gibbs Street, between Veterans Boulevard and Avenue G, police records released Wednesday afternoon show.
The Del Rio Police Department accident report identifies the victim as Rosendo Sorola, Jr., who was crossing East Gibbs on foot when he was struck by a vehicle passing by at approximately 6:30 p.m.
According to the police report, a 2014 gray Chevrolet Cruze, registered to Michael Douglas Voth, a resident of the 7900 block of Riverwalk, in McKinney, Texas, was driving westbound in the 500 block of East Gibbs Street, in the turning lane.
The driver, identified as Kenneth Isaac Soto, 19, stated he struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street, according to the report. Soto said he could not see Sorola due to the oncoming traffic lights, the report states.
After Sorola was struck by the Chevrolet Cruze, he was projected to the eastbound lanes of East Gibbs, and while laying on the ground he was struck by a 2008 white Buick Enclave, which was driven by Jaime Acosta Guerrero, 50, whose place of residence is listed at Rancho Buena Vista, in Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, the report states.
Sorola was dragged for about 50 feet from the point of impact before the Buick Enclave came to a stop, the report states.
Skid marks on the road indicated the Buick Enclave impacted Sorola while on the inside lane of the eastbound road, and dragged him to the outside lane; the driver attempted to stop before striking Sorola, the report states.
Sorola was taken to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m.
The driver and one passenger were in the Chevrolet Cruze, while the report lists a total of four occupants in the Buick Enclave, none of them required medical attention, according to the report.
