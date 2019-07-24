ASSAULT
A man was arrested after allegedly trying to strangle a woman and fleeing the scene as police officers arrived. Jesus Manuel Altunez, 30, who has his place of residence listed at the 700 block of East 12th Street, was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers on July 10, at 4:01 p.m.
An incident report recently released states Altunez was charged with assault of a family household member, a third degree felony.
The report states officers responded to the East 12th Street location for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival they made contact with a woman and a man who were involved.
According to the officers’ field investigation, the report states, a woman said she had been strangled and also said Antunez was attempting to flee as the officers arrived.
Altunez was arrested and transported for processing.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
A traffic stop in south Del Rio turned into a drug arrest, after Del Rio Police Department officers found a controlled substance inside the vehicle. Isaac Jimenez, 29, a resident of the 200 block of North Live Oak Street in Rocksprings, Texas, was arrested on July 13 at 2:10 a.m.
Police records state Jimenez was arrested after a traffic stop at the intersection of Arteaga Street and West Ramirez Street, in south Del Rio, when officers found narcotics in the vehicle.
According to the incident report Jimenez consented to the search. He was arrested and charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams, less than 200 grams, a second degree felony.
A strong odor of marijuana inside a vehicle led police officers to the arrest of a Del Rio man. Jonathan Rodriguez Lomas, 23, a resident of the 600 block of East Morin, was arrested on July 13 and charged with the possession of marijuana less than two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor.
According to police records officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard and East Chapoy Street. The officers detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and upon searching the vehicle they found a class tube with a substance that field-tested positive for marijuana.
Rodriguez was arrested at 11:50 p.m. and transported for processing.
A San Antonio man was arrested and charged with the possession of less than or equal to two ounces of marijuana in a drug free zone, a second degree felony. Jaime R. Vela, 51, who has his residence listed at the 500 block of Ware Boulevard, in San Antonio, was arrested on July 10, at 10:51 a.m., at the 200 block of Hogan Drive.
According to a police report Vela was spotted by a bike patrol officer when he reached in his left pocket and dropped a plastic baggy containing a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana.
DWI
A Del Rio man is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a hit-and-run occurring July 14 at a convenience store. Jesus Humberto Ortiz, 29, a resident of the 100 block of Shawnee Trail was arrested at the intersection of East Third Street and Avenue N at 6:36 a.m.
According to police records officers were dispatched that morning to the Stripes convenience store located at 1300 East Gibbs Street for a hit-and-run that had just occurred.
The incident report states officers stated that the vehicle participating in the collision had left a trail of liquid. The vehicle was located on Avenue N and Third Street with damage on its front end.
The driver, records state, was identified and found to be intoxicated. Ortiz was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
CHILD ENDAGERMENT
A Del Rio woman was arrested and charged with abandoning a child with intent to return and possession of a controlled substance. Jackie Samora, 21, was arrested on July 13 at 6:28 p.m. at the Motel 6, 2115 Veterans Blvd.
According to police records Samora, a resident of the 300 block of Hogan Drive, was charged with two counts of abandon or endanger a child with intent to return, a state jail felony, and with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams, a second degree felony.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
The report of a fight on East Gibbs Street left one man arrested, who is now facing charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Gustavo Barboza, Jr., 40, was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers on July 14 at 11:23 p.m., at the 1500 block of East Gibbs Street.
Police records show Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a fight in progress on East Gibbs Street, and upon arrival they made contact with the party involved in the incident.
An incident report states officers arrested Barboza as the primary aggressor. Barboza has his place of residence listed at the 1100 block of Mayfield, in Fort Worth, Texas.
He is facing charges public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, also a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.