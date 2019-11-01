A city employee community action team has donated $661.06 to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center HOPE Cancer Resource Room.
DREAM Team members presented the check to the HOPE Cancer Resource Room’s cancer navigator Stacey Covarrubias and Val Verde Regional Medical Center leaders on Thursday.
“The DREAM Team Committee, which is the employee committee for the city of Del Rio, decided to have a bake sale for breast cancer awareness month, so on Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, we hosted two bake sales, and all food items were purchased and donated by city employees, and we were able to raise $661.06,” Michael Garcia, assistant to the city manager and one of the DREAM Team co-chairs said as he presented the donation.
Covarrubias in turn presented City Manager Matt Wojnowski, Garcia and other DREAM Team members with a certificate of appreciation for the donation.
“For your generous donation to the HOPE Cancer Resource Room, we’d like to extend a heartfelt thank-you for your support in the continuing efforts to provide resources to members of our community,” Covarrubias said.
She also explained the work she and a group of volunteers does in the cancer resource room.
“The room was created five years ago because there are so many people in Del Rio that go through cancer, and they don’t have the resources that are needed to help them get wigs, bras, prosthetics and because we have one oncologist here who was bombarded by patients because of the number of patients.
“A lot of people have to travel to Uvalde or to San Antonio or San Angelo to get the help that they need, so we have a gas card that they can get from us to be able to get to and from their appointments without having to worry about that financial burden,” she added.
Covarrubias said in the past two years, because of the number of donations the room is receiving from the community, the room is now able to offer financial assistance for co-pays, medication costs and sometimes, initial visits to the oncologist.
“We’ve even be able to go so far as to help people pay for the necessary procedures to remove the cancerous tumors from their bodies, which is great because a lot of the patients we see come through here are uninsured,” Covarrubias said.
She said there is much more help for uninsured patients today.
“Everything we receive goes exactly 100 percent back to the patients. This room is here for them, and it’s fantastic to see community support expanding with every year that passes, especially in October, because breast cancer is still the number one most prevalent cancer, and I’m so happy you all got together and did this for us, because this is our community taking care of itself,” she added.
DREAM team members who attended the ceremony walked through the cancer resource room.
“We’re grateful as an employee group and an employee team to be able to support the efforts in the community. I’m proud of the efforts of our employee team to support your efforts,” Wojnowski told Covarrubias and VVRMC leaders who attended the ceremony.
Garcia said it was important for the employees to help and give back to the community.
“Because that’s also the work that we do at the city, each of the city departments, works to give back to the community,” he said.
Following the check presentation, Wojnowski explained he created the DREAM Team in June. He said the acronym stands for “Del Rio employee engagement appreciation achievement morale.”
“The purpose of this group is to find low-cost to no-cost means and ways to improve employee morale, appreciation, achievements and engagement, present those findings and suggestions to the city manager, monitor progress and evaluate improvements, to think outside the box and inside the box and be creative,” he said.
Garcia and Roxy Soto, a member of the city’s finance department, serve as co-chairs of the group.
