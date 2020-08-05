A Del Rio teen was arrested and charged with assault following an incident between two men that sent one of them to the hospital.
Pedro Enrique Camarillo, 17, whose address is listed at the 300 block of West Adobe Street, was arrested at his place of residence on July 23, at 3:35 p.m. and charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
