San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees completed the annual evaluation of Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios for the 2018-2019 school year at a special meeting on Saturday. Board members agreed this past year has been positive for education in the school district.
Rios’s contract was extended by 12 months and his salary increased by 10 percent, closely matching the percentage increase school district’s teachers will be receiving this school year in their pay.
The evaluation focused on five district goals and seven professional standards established by the Texas Association of School Boards. The seven standards included educational leadership, student services management, staff development and professional growth, district management, fiscal management, human resources management, and board and community relations.
All board members were present and expressed contentment with the “B” rating from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). According to the statement, board members agreed there is much work to be done in student achievement and closing the gap between subgroups.
The school district is in the fifth year of implementing the Planning Protocol Dashboard, utilizing strategies, lessons and lesson plans that new teachers can use to effectively teach and introduce new lessons.
The school district will use parent teacher organizations as an effective communication tool to encourage parent and teacher engagement, according to the statement.
“In the spirit of collaboration, processes and systems were created and improved upon. The entire group of principals, assistant principals, and directors went through the administrators retreat,” according to a statement.
Several of the board members have served on the school board for several years and new board members are taking a proactive and educated part in board governance, according to the statement.
“The Board continues to participate in TASB trainings and conferences as a way to stay abreast of current legislative issues and to ensure each board member continues to strengthen their knowledge and personal skill set,” according to the statement.
Board members will continue to strategically plan to ensure they are adequately addressing the concerns of student enrollment and achievement, capital improvement and growth.
