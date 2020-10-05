Jenny Qualia and Carrie Martin gearing up to participate in the Trump Train, a parade of vehicles driving through Veterans Boulevard and Gibbs Street Saturday afternoon in support of Pres. Donald Trump’s re-election bid.
San Antonio residents Chris and Martha Long with their children Cortez, Christopher, Luke and Lady attended Saturday afternoon the Trump Train event. A parade of vehicles supporting the re-election bid of Pres. Donald Trump.
Christopher Long sports a Trump mask with mother Martha Long and his brother Luke Long during the Trump Train event held Saturday in Del Rio.
Photos by Rubén Cantú
Dozens of vehicles gathered Saturday afternoon at a tire shop on the 2400 block of Veterans Boulevard to join the Trump Train, a parade supporting Pres. Donald Trump's re-election bid.
Dozens of Del Rioans and visitors rallied Saturday afternoon in support of Pres. Donald Trump’s re-election bid. Local Republicans “jumped aboard” the Trump Train, a multi county parade covering nine cities and rounding up at the Uvalde County Fairplex, in Uvalde.
The rally was the second of its kind traveling through Veterans Boulevard and Gibbs Street in back-to-back weekends. Previously, the Border Trump Train rolled through Del Rio on Sept. 26.
