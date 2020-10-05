Dozens of Del Rioans and visitors rallied Saturday afternoon in support of Pres. Donald Trump’s re-election bid. Local Republicans “jumped aboard” the Trump Train, a multi county parade covering nine cities and rounding up at the Uvalde County Fairplex, in Uvalde.

The rally was the second of its kind traveling through Veterans Boulevard and Gibbs Street in back-to-back weekends. Previously, the Border Trump Train rolled through Del Rio on Sept. 26.

