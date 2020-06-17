A local man was arrested and charged with three different instances of possession of controlled substances, after police officers responded to a report of an unconscious man inside a vehicle near the Del Rio port of entry.
Diego Rodriguez, 21, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of McGregor Court, was arrested on May 31, at approximately 7:49 p.m. according to police records.
The arrest report states that night Del Rio Police Department officers responded to 2200 Spur 239 (Stripes convenience store) for the report of an unconscious man inside a vehicle.
Once on the scene, the officers determined that the man was intoxicated, and proceeded to search the vehicle where they found narcotics and arrested Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was charged with the possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2, equal or more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams, a second degree felony punishable with imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for any term of not more than 20 years or less than 2 years, fine not to exceed $10,000 or both.
He is also facing charges of possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, a state jail felony punishable with any term of not more than two years or less than 180 days and fine not to exceed $10,000, and with the possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams, a Class A misdemeanor punishable with fine not to exceed $4,000; confinement in jail for a term not to exceed one year or both such fine and confinement.
Rodriguez was taken to the police station for booking and processing according to the police report.
