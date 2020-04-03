Favor, a Texas-based company, is expanding to the city of Del Rio with delivery services available beginning today.
In a recent announcement, the company stated it was expanding to serve more Texans as demand for delivery services increases due to the ongoing advice of social distancing during the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.
“At Favor, we know Texans are relying on delivery now more than ever – and we are dedicated to doing our part to serve the communities we love,” the company said in the announcement.
Del Rio is one of 41 cities in which Favor will begin delivery services today. Currently, local grocery stores are limited to the amount of people permitted inside the premises.
The delivery service will allow Del Rioans to order items such as groceries, food deliveries, clothing and more. Deliveries can be placed through the company’s website, favordelivery.com, or app, which is available on iTunes and Google Play.
Del Rioans will need an email address in order to create a Favor account and place delivery orders. While the cost of the items will remain the same, as if the person bought it themselves, a delivery fee is added to the final cost.
All payment is done electronically, thus Del Rioans will need to have a credit card or debit card on file.
Similar to other delivery services, the time it will take for a delivery to arrive will vary on factors such as traffic, store lines and such.
The people delivering the items are known as Favor Runners. Del Rioans applying to become runners will need to have either an iPhone or Android phone in order to access the app, reliable transportation, a clean record and must be 18 years or older in order to apply.
The company states it works around its runners’ schedules and all scheduled hours have minimum guaranteed earnings. Del Rioans can apply through the company’s website or app.
The company, in conjunction with H-E-B, has also begun a senior support line, in which people ages 60 and older can place an order via the company’s website, app or call a support number.
“This service sends a Favor Runner to H-E-B to shop for you today, and they will stay in touch regarding availability. For your safety, the items will be left at your doorstep,” Favor’s website states.
Currently this service is only available in the following areas: Houston Metro, Austin Metro, San Antonio, Rio Grande Valley, Corpus Christi, Killeen, College Station, New Braunfels, Waco, San Marcos, Odessa, Midland, Beaumont, Temple, Victoria, Abilene, Laredo and San Angelo.
Favor was founded in 2013 in Austin and is a part of the H-E-B family, according to the company’s website.
