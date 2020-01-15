A Del Rio man was arrested and is facing charges of stabbing a woman multiple times in the face, documents filed with the magistrate’s office state.
Abel Rodriguez, 33, was arrested on Jan. 11 by Del Rio Police Department officers, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, an arrest affidavit states.
According to the document, on Jan. 11, Del Rio Police Department Officer Alexandro Serrano was dispatched to the 200 block of Vicki Street, in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Upon arrival, Serrano made contact with a woman outside a residence. She was bleeding from the face down to her neck and chest, the affidavit states.
The woman, 55, stated a relative of her, who she identified as Rodriguez, suffers from mental health issues, the document states.
As she arrived home to bring Rodriguez something to eat and entered the residence, she advised him of the food. She stated Rodriguez suddenly approached her and began stabbing her in the face with some type of roofing nail, the document states.
Serrano observed severe swelling to Torres’ cheek and a puncture wound on the same cheek where she said she had been stabbed with the nail, the document states.
Serrano made contact with a witness, who confirmed Rodriguez had approached the woman and suddenly began stabbing her in the face violently, the document states.
The witness said she began striking Rodriguez with a broom stick, and as she did she and the victim were able to get out of the residence and call the police, the document states.
Both women stated Rodriguez was extremely aggressive, and told Serrano to summon additional officers, the affidavit states.
Serrano and several officers entered into the residence and saw Rodriguez in the kitchen wearing only briefs and tennis shoes. Rodriguez was holding a large nail in his hand challenging officers to approach him by waving his hand towards himself, the document states.
After several attempts to speak with Rodriguez failed and observing him grab a pair of scissors the officers utilized a combination of OC spray, CO2 powered pepper ball gun, and baton strikes to subdue Rodriguez and take him into custody safely, the document states.
Decontamination measures were then taken on scene. Rodriguez was placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, his bond was set in the amount of $20,000, the document states.
