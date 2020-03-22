Severe thunderstorms led to Del Rio receiving the third highest rainfall amount accumulated during the month of March, and Eagle Pass receiving widespread damage, local meteorologists said.
Thursday morning, approximately at 2:30 a.m., a thunderstorm transitioned across the Rio Grande from Mexico and over Lake Amistad toward Del Rio, according to STWX Strategic Weather Consulting Certified Consulting Meteorologist Dan Schreiber and Del Rio Weather Alerts Meteorologist Alex Menchaca.
Radar imagery indicated hail sizes of up to two inches, and wind potential as high as 70mph, although it was not confirmed on the ground due to the semi-rural area of impact.
The hail size and wind speed did trigger National Weather Service warnings, according to the meteorologists.
A second thunderstorm on Thursday evening took place in Eagle Pass, and the storm had similar characteristics to the storm in Del Rio, Schreiber and Menchaca said.
“Unlike Del Rio’s storm, the Eagle Pass thunderstorm caused widespread damage across the city – especially the north and central portions – due to the extremely powerful winds,” they said in a release.
Eagle Pass’ storm consisted of hail the size of ping-pong balls and as of Friday morning there were unofficial reports of a tornado, according to the meteorologists.
During this time of the year, the components of severe weather are present, according to Del Rio Weather Alerts Meteorologist Alex Menchaca.
“It is well documented that low pressure to the west provides the instability, wind shear and atmospheric lift needed for thunderstorm development with the help of the Serranía del Burro mountains in the state of Coahuila, Mexico,” Menchaca said.
Menchaca added this combines with the warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico as winter transitions into springtime.
“The dry-line in West Texas, as well as late-season cold fronts from the north, can also be an initiator of severe weather. These factors usually play into the long-life supercells that form and become squall lines, which eventually impact cities such as San Antonio, Austin and even the
Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Menchaca said.
