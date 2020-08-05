A domestic incident between brothers ended up with one of them being arrested recently in the city’s south side.
Adolfo Adan Medina, 17, was arrested on July 29, at 12:14 a.m, at his place of residence, listed in the 300 block of East Adobe Street, and charged with assault causes bodily injury, according to police records.
