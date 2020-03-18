A Brackettville man was recently arrested after leading the police in a car chase and being involved in a collision at the intersection of East Gibbs and Veterans Boulevard, police records show.
Johnny Waddell, 31, whose place of residence is listed at the 400 block of West Edwards Street, in Brackettville, Texas, was arrested on Feb. 28, at 12:19 a.m., at the aforementioned intersection, and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, a third degree felony, according to his arrest report.
Waddell was reported at the 800 block of Avenue T as an unwanted person; Del Rio Police Department officers responded just to find out he had left the scene, the arrest report states.
The officers located the vehicle nearby and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver would not stop and fled eastbound on U.S. Highway 90 East, the report shows.
A Del Rio Police Department officer gave chase, and Texas Department of Public Safety officers found the vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 East, involved in an accident. Waddell was arrested and transported to the police station for booking and processing.
