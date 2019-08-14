August 2

Gerardo Espinoza

Warrant, violation bond protective order; warrant, harassment; warrant driving while intoxicated third or more

Texas Department of Public Safety

Elio Lomas

Warrant, engaging in organized criminal activity

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Mata

Warrant, terroristic threat

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Lennonx Mathews

Murder, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with physical evidence

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Freddy Villanueva

Murder, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with physical evidence

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Rosendo Zavala

Warrant, resist arrest search or transport

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 6

Carlos Harvey Deleon

Indecent exposure

Del Rio Police Department

Javier Alexander Perez

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram; possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (cocaine) less than 1 gram; possession of firearm by a felon; warrant bail jumping and failure to appear.

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 7

Jose Andres Gonzalez

Driving While Intoxicated 1st 0.15 blood alcohol concentration or more

Texas Department of Public Safety

Anthony Kendall Seballos

Tampering with or fabricating with physical evidence; possession of controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jose Roberto Veliz

Warrant, assault causing bodily injury family violence

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 8

Roger Eugene Debinski

Assault causes bodily injury; criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100 less than $750

Del Rio Police Department

Jose Armando Hernandez

Assault causes bodily injury/family violence

Del Rio Police Department

Rudy Montelongo

Warrant, probation violation DWI

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Sean Richard Morin

Warrant, assault causes bodily injury/family violence

Del Rio Police Department

