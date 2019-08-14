August 2
Gerardo Espinoza
Warrant, violation bond protective order; warrant, harassment; warrant driving while intoxicated third or more
Texas Department of Public Safety
Elio Lomas
Warrant, engaging in organized criminal activity
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jesus Mata
Warrant, terroristic threat
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Lennonx Mathews
Murder, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with physical evidence
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Freddy Villanueva
Murder, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with physical evidence
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Rosendo Zavala
Warrant, resist arrest search or transport
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 6
Carlos Harvey Deleon
Indecent exposure
Del Rio Police Department
Javier Alexander Perez
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram; possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (cocaine) less than 1 gram; possession of firearm by a felon; warrant bail jumping and failure to appear.
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 7
Jose Andres Gonzalez
Driving While Intoxicated 1st 0.15 blood alcohol concentration or more
Texas Department of Public Safety
Anthony Kendall Seballos
Tampering with or fabricating with physical evidence; possession of controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jose Roberto Veliz
Warrant, assault causing bodily injury family violence
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 8
Roger Eugene Debinski
Assault causes bodily injury; criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100 less than $750
Del Rio Police Department
Jose Armando Hernandez
Assault causes bodily injury/family violence
Del Rio Police Department
Rudy Montelongo
Warrant, probation violation DWI
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Sean Richard Morin
Warrant, assault causes bodily injury/family violence
Del Rio Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.