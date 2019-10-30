The Del Rio Economic Development Corporation has pledged $500 toward an entrepreneurship boot camp targeted for female small business owners.
The members of the economic development corporation made their decision during Friday’s luncheon meeting in council chambers at City Hall.
Oriana Fernandez, the city’s economic development director, presented the members of the economic development corporation with the request: a memorandum of agreement between the city and the Texas Workforce Commission and a $500 contribution for the Women’s Entrepreneurship Boot Camp.
“It is an opportunity for us to bring the nine counties that belong to the Middle Rio Grande region and provide substantial training and support for those women entrepreneurs that are looking to create, sustain or expand their businesses,” Rick Zamarripa, executive director of the board administration for Middle Rio Grande Workforce Solutions, told the Economic Development Corporation board members.
He said the event will be held in Uvalde but will be broadcast via satellite to venues in Del Rio and Eagle Pass.
“The event will consist of speakers that the grant will pay for. The grant will contribute $22,500,” Zamarripa said.
He said Uvalde and Maverick counties have both contributed funding for the event.
Zamarripa said this is the first time the boot camp will be held, but organizers hope it will become an annual event. He added next year organizers hope to hold the event in Del Rio.
“We want to provide these opportunities to women throughout the nine-county area,” he said.
Economic Development Corporation members Lucas Gilliam asked where the event would be broadcast here, and Zamarripa said he hoped it could be held at the civic center.
“It is an effort to bring awareness to any women who are looking to start, expand or sustain their businesses,” Zamarripa added.
Economic Development Corporation member Dr. Michelle Brown asked if the boot camp would be an all-day event, and Zamarripa said it would be.
“It will be in English and in Spanish, and there will be a follow-up, a survey to see what the impact was, what the attendance was, but also to gauge the level of interest for future years,” Zamarripa said.
“So who is your target? Have you gone to businesses to target employees? Who do you plan to attend?” Brown asked.
“We have been having periodic phone conferences and meetings with the Small Business Development Center, with the chambers of commerce for the various communities. Our target is any women, business owners and ones looking to start a business in the nine-county area,” Zamarripa said.
Economic Development Corporation member Eddie Amezcua, Jr. asked if there would be a fee for attendees, and Zamarripa said the event would be offered free of charge.
“We do have some sponsors. IBC Bank will be providing breakfast as well as lunch, and we have various entities providing venues, and as female small business owner who will be providing bags to the attendees,” Zamarripa said.
Brown asked if the boot camp would be held during the week.
Zamarripa said the event will be the week of April 10, 2020, but organizers have not “nailed down an exact day,” though he added they are looking at Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.
Amezcua asked if the boot camp would focus on entrepreneurship or on leadership.
“It will be about developing a business plan, understanding the opportunities that are out there with micro-lenders. We’re going to have vendors in the back, and they’re not there to sell a product. It will include banking institutions and other micro-lenders and their purpose there is to bring awareness to these entrepreneurs that the opportunities for these loans are there as well as managing the financial aspects of a business,” Zamarripa said.
Amezcua then made a motion to approve the memorandum of agreement and contribute $500 to the boot camp effort. Gilliam gave the second, and the board voted 6-0-1 to approve, with Economic Development Corporation member Al Arreola abstaining, noting he was on the board of the Middle Rio Grande board.
