City council members on Tuesday approved the 2019-2020 city budget and an increase in the city property tax rate.
After discussion, the council approved the budget on a 5-1-1 vote, with Councilman Jim De Reus voting against approval of the budget and Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado abstaining.
The council approved the tax rate in two 6-1 votes, with separate votes on the interest and sinking rate and on the maintenance and operation rate, as required by the state tax code. De Reus voted against both motions to approve.
After Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano read the rather lengthy title of the ordinance approving the budget, Councilman Rowland Garza asked, “Doesn’t the budget include what fees you’re going to charge, though?”
The council has spent some time in past meetings discussing proposed increases in the rates for refuse collection and for wastewater, but has not reached a decision on whether or not to increase those rates.
“The budget as proposed has the deficit for refuse and wastewater, so it’s the current rates,” City Manager Matt Wojnowski replied.
“Well, why would we need to approve the current rate? If we don’t approve anything, it stays at the current rate,” Garza said.
“This item is to approve the budget,” Wojnowski said.
“Right, but in effect, we’re also approving a rate,” Garza replied.
“The rates you already approved beforehand. This is just to approve the budget. We’re not changing any rates,” Wojnowski said.
“So we’re approving the budget with the deficits for refuse and wastewater,” Salgado said.
“Correct,” the city manager replied.
“Have we done that before?” Garza asked City Attorney Suzanne West.
“Approved the budget with a deficit?” West asked. “I’ve never seen it printed out this way, but usually when you approve the budget, it already calculates in whatever the current rate is.”
“But we can’t vote on a budget with deficits, I mean, you have to pass a balanced budget. I don’t understand why we would be taking a vote,” Garza said.
“The deficits are in enterprise funds (refuse and wastewater) and not in the general fund,” Wojnowksi said.
“Because you do the budget first, and then you need the tax rate to cover the budget, so really what’s important is that the tax rate covers the budget,” West said.
“But the tax rate does cover the budget. It’s the refuse (rates) that we haven’t covered yet,” Garza said.
“Which is the discussion that we’re going to come back to,” the mayor said.
“We passed last year’s budget as a deficit budget, didn’t we?” Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. asked.
“No, you have to pass a balanced budget,” Garza replied.
When Garza asked again why this was being done the way it was, City Finance Director Gilbert Sanchez said because the council had not passed an ordinance with the proposed new refuse rates.
“We can’t anticipate that the council’s going to approve an increase in the rates,” Sanchez added.
“So this is why we’re doing it,” Garza said.
“Yes,” Sanchez said.
Lozano then asked if there was a motion.
Garza made a motion to approve the ordinance, and Councilman Raul C. Ojeda gave the second.
When Lozano asked if there were any other questions, Salgado said she had some questions.
Salgado first asked about a $16,328 transfer into the general fund from the Del Rio Economic Development Corporation.
“What exactly is that?” Salgado said.
“This is because the economic development corporation at their last board meeting changed the percentage the economic development corporation would pay for the economic development director’s salary, from 33 percent to 50 percent, and this is reflecting the change,” Wojnowski replied.
Salgado also asked about a transfer dealing with funding slated for a planned city dog park and an increase in funding for airline marketing.
Wojnowski noted the council had approved additional funding for airport marketing from $10,000 to $50,000.
“And this was something that was approved way back?” Salgado asked.
“In our budget discussions with council is when those decisions were made,” Wojnowski replied.
“We voted on it in a meeting we had three weeks ago. You and I voted against it,” Garza reminded Salgado.
Salgado also asked about a line item under the municipal court judge’s salary and the property forfeiture fund and a reimbursable training and travel fund that are part of the Del Rio Police Department’s budget.
After completing her questions, Salgado said, “Well, there’s a couple of things I’m not wild about, but we need to get this budget done.”
When Lozano called for the vote, the motion to approve the budget passed on a 5-1-1 vote, with De Reus voting against the motion and Salgado abstaining.
After approving the budget, the council took separate votes on the interest and sinking and on the maintenance and operation portions of the city property tax rate.
