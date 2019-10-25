Loaves and Fishes, a local community pantry, received a food donation from Eagle Pass district of the Church of Jesus Christ o the Latter Day Saints.
Loaves and Fishes received approximately 25 pallets, equaling to 39,000 pounds of dry food. The donation will help families and elderly people over the age of 60.
Ross Davidson, President of the Eagle Pass district of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, said the donation was a full semi-truck load.
Davidson became aware the central headquarters for the church, located in Salt Lake City, Utah, had some excess food and wanted to donate to local areas. Davidson reached out to headquarters in hopes of providing some of that supply to Loaves and Fishes.
“They have a large distribution center there for the whole world … I hope it’s very beneficial, we like to support as many as we can with these resources,” Davidson said.
The items are manufactured by the church; grown, manufactured and distributed throughout the world, according to Davidson.
“The beneficiaries are many and varied throughout the world; not just members of our faith, but especially members of other faiths that might be in need, or just the general community or possibly victims of natural disasters,” Davidson said.
Six young missionaries accompanied Davidson. The missionaries helped unload and store the donations.
“We like to engage our young people in service because it builds their character, a sense of responsibility and love for other people; that’s a very important part of our faith,” Davidson said.
The food pantry serves local and area residents. The organization provides supplemental food for 1,350 families through its main program, and serves approximately 400 individuals over the age of 60.
