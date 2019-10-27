Melinda Menzer, 50, from Greenville, S.C., is planning a 10-mile round-trip swim at Lake Amistad on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Menzer will swim through the United States-Mexico border to raise awareness of the nearly 25.9 million refugees in the world today, she said in a release.
Menzer will begin her swim at Diablo East, and head to Cuidad Acuña, Mexico at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Menzer will be followed by a crew of three paddlers in kayaks, who will carry her nutrition and help with navigation.
Menzer, her team stated, was inspired by the deaths of Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria, both asylum seekers from El Salvador who drowned in the Rio Grande in June, in the Rio Grande Valley.
Menzer’s swim will also be a fundraiser for the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.
The society is a Jewish-America refugee agency and one of the most experienced organizations helping migrants at the southern border, the release states. The organization has an office in Juarez providing legal information and representation to asylum seekers, a field coordinator in El Paso, Texas organizing groups of non-attorney volunteers to cross into Juarez and conduct individual interviews and border fellows in El Paso as well as San Diego. Menzer has already raised over $6,000 for the society. This will be Menzer’s first trip to the city of Del Rio and she is staying up to date with current weather trends.
Menzer said any weather issues will be dealt with the day of the swim, and a contingency plan is in place.
Menzer, herself, is the descendant of people who found refuge in the United States, the release states.
“Every day, I am thankful that the United States welcomed my grandfather. He had the chance to build a life in this country while his family, remaining in Lithuania, were murdered in the Holocaust. I swim for HIAS out of gratitude,” Menzer said.
Menzer is a professor of English at Furman University. You can follow Menzer for more updates at “Swim For HIAS” and or contribute to the fundraiser at tinyurl.com/SwimForHIAS.
