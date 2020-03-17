City officials will likely activate its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) one more level today and plans to initiate a community hotline for area residents with questions about COVID-19.
The increased activity level at the EOC was discussed during the Val Verde County/City of Del Rio Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting, held at the EOC on Monday.
“When we take it up to the next level, to Level 2, everything from everybody should be coming through this center. That increases our comprehensive agency coordination, our plan reviews, things that we’re looking at that we’re trying to put together, and it allows for resource tracking and processing,” City Emergency Management Director John Sheedy said during Monday’s meeting.
“The more ‘noise’ we can remove from the efforts we are all making, the more effective we are, and certainly the more organized we’ll be,” Sheedy added.
He noted the EOC has been at activation Level 3, which means increased monitoring of the emergency situation, in this case the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and it will also mean greater coordination between local agencies.
“The EOC has a direct communication line to the state emergency operations center and to other resources, and we are able to work on some protocols,” he added.
Sheedy noted “there will be a lot of protocols moving forward.”
“We still haven’t had our first case, and I think we all talk about that and get ready for that, either by the time we leave the room today or on your way home tonight or when you wake up tomorrow, it’s going to happen,” Sheedy said, adding, “It’s not going to change things a whole lot.”
He said the activation of Level 2 at the EOC will mean partial staffing at the center, typically from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sheedy said the EOC also has a community hotline component.
“We’re really excited about implementing that. We’ve had the EOC for almost eight years, and this is, kind of, really the first test of the EOC,” Sheedy said.
He explained that he hoped the hotline would help tamp down “all these questions that are floating around in the community.”
“It will give people an opportunity to call one number, they’ll call the emergency operations center, for COVID-19 issues and the call takers will be kept current, maintain current information, of what the status is on things, where do I go for this, how do I resolve that?” Sheedy said.
Calls might be referred to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) or the Texas Department of State Health Services, or to Val Verde Regional Medical Center’s nurse hotline.
According to the city, the EOC has four levels of activation. Level 4 is the lowest level and is how the EOC operates during “normal” times.
As soon as the EOC opens the community hotline, the number will be disseminated on local government web sites and to local media.
The EOC is currently at Level 3 activation, which calls for increased monitoring and coordination.
“After today, this kind of turns into a work center. We’re going to start doing real work here. We’re going to start developing plans and protocols,” Sheedy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.