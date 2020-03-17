Del Rio, TX (78840)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.