The weather forecast is anticipating sunny days and decent temperature for the weekend, an ideal climate to celebrate along with the 2019 Fiestas de la Amistad.
Smalltown Weather Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said weather on Tuesday night provided a good rainfall, with the total ranging from 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch through most of Del Rio, including Laughlin Air Force Base.
“However, out by Lake Amistad north and west of town, rainfall totals were much less – generally less than 1/4 of an inch, because Del Rio was on the far northern extent of the rainfall band overnight,” Schreiber said.
The overnight rainfall and morning mist on Wednesday morning are no cause of concern for outside activities, scheduled to take place over the weekend.
“While I wish the cooler weather would stick around for a bit, that doesn’t appear to be the case after Thursday,” Schreiber said.
Friday’s high temperatures are projected to be in the high 80s, with highs projected to be in the 90s the rest of the weekend, according to Schreiber.
Schreiber does not expect any inclement weather to take place through the weekend and said mostly sunny skies should prevail.
Del Rio’s next cold front is scheduled for Monday morning, which could bring some additional rainfall, but “right now it doesn’t appear anything significant this time of year,” he said.
Fiesta de la Amistad festivities will take place this weekend, Oct. 18-20, beginning on Friday with the Fiesta de la Amistad Abrazo Ceremony.
In previous years, due to inclement weather, the ceremony has been moved inside. International Good Neighbor Council Del Rio Chapter President Elsa Reyes said the contingency plan would be to move the ceremony to the Del Rio Civic Center this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.