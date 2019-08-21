PUBLIC INTOXICATION
A Brownsville man was arrested and charged with public intoxication, following the report of a fight in a local hotel. Jose Luis Valdez, 35, who has his residence listed at the 400 block of Esperanza Road, in Brownsville, Texas, was arrested on Aug. 2, at 11:44 p.m.
Valdez was arrested at La Quinta Inn and Suites, 2005 Veterans Blvd. after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the report of a fight in progress, an incident report states.
Upon arrival officers separated the participants, and had them sitting down on the sidewalk, an incident report states.
Witnesses stated one of the men, who was not wearing a shirt and had scrapes on his face, had been drinking and was the one who started up the fight, the report states.
Officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol on the man, the report states.
Valdez was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor. He was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGES
Rodrigo Elias Villarreal, 33, a resident of the 400 block of Hogan Drive, was arrested on Aug. 4 by Del Rio Police Department officers, and charged with accident involving damages.
That night, approximately at 6:50 p.m., officers responded to 119 East Bean Street in reference to a vehicle accident, an incident report states.
Officers responding to the incident were advised one of the parties involved had fled the scene, and was last seen at an address on the 700 block of East Adobe Street, the report states.
Officers proceeded to the address and found the man, who allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle and fleeing on foot before being picked up by a friend who was unaware of the whole situation, the report states.
Villarreal was transported back to the scene, where he was arrested and charged with accident involving damage, greater or equal to $200
DWI
Ryan Charles Yazzie, 44, who has his place of residence located in Blackfoot, Idaho, was arrested and charged with DWI, a Class B misdemeanor, on July 31, at 11:43 a.m. Yazzie was stopped at the 2000 block of Bedell Avenue, according to the Del Rio Police Department arrest report.
ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS INJURY
Jose Maria Best, 22, was arrested and charged with accident involving serious injury or death, a third degree felony, and intoxication assault with vehicle, also a third degree felony.
Best was arrested on Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. at Laughlin Air Force Base.
Best was arrested in connection with a major accident occurring on March 17, at 2:10 a.m. at the intersection of East De la Rosa Street and Railway Avenue, where a grey Dodge pickup truck and a red Nissan pickup truck collided.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A local man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass recently, after his neighbor caught him into their apartment, police say. Rolando Colunga, 38, whose place of residence is listed at the 500 block of West Cantu Road, was arrested on Aug. 10 at approximately 6:35 a.m. according to police records.
On that date, Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a call reporting a possible burglary in progress and they learned from a neighbor that Colunga had gained entry into the apartment without consent of the resident, a police report says.
Colunga was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.