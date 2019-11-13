A multiple-vehicle and horse collision left serval persons injured Wednesday night, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 East and Railway Avenue, near the railroad underpass, a crash report released Tuesday by the city of Del Rio, Del Rio Police Department states.
The collision, according to the report, occurred at 7:37 p.m., when a 2011 Ford F-150, driven by Luis Alberto Perez, 39, of Del Rio, collided with a horse which was crossing the road northbound.
The collision occurred in the inside lane of the eastbound road, and prompted first responders to close the highway to through traffic. Traveling with Perez was a 9-year-old boy.
Traveling behind the pickup truck were three vehicles, which did not collide with the truck but were also involved in the crash.
According to the report, a 2012 white Toyota Highlander was directly behind the pickup truck, driven by Ann Marie Sanchez, 41, of Del Rio, with two passengers onboard.
The third vehicle listed is a 2014 black Nissan Altima, driven by Elaine Drew Smith, 23, of Del Rio, followed by a 1999 black Ford F-150 driven by Jesus Ariel Beltran, 54, also of Del Rio, the latter with a 68-year-old passenger onboard.
The report states the Altima failed to control speed, causing the vehicle to collide with the Toyota Highlander, while the black F-150 also failed to control speed causing it to crash with the Altima.
The report lists the 9-year-old in the white F-150, and a 62-year-old passenger in the Toyota Highlander as possible injuries.
Al vehicles but the Toyota Highlander were towed off the scene. The Highlander was driven off the site.
The owner of the horse is listed in the report as Alejandra Esparza of Del Rio.
