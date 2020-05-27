A terrier mix dog is recovering from a broken leg and emotional trauma after it was thrown to the ground, while local animal coalitions seek help from the community in order to continue funding medical bills.
Cutie Pie, a 12-week old terrier mix, is currently under the care of Dancers for Dogs, a local animal rescue, and will have a cast on her leg for four weeks, according to Dancers for Dogs founder Alexa Bain.
Bain added Cutie Pie’s tibia broke from the fall and suffered emotional trauma. The tibia is a bone located on the hind legs for dogs.
A witness of Cutie Pie’s incident contacted local animal control, who then advised the witness to contact Dancers for Dogs, Bain said.
“Abandoning an animal always results in injury, which is costly to treat. Furthermore, they always wind up with parasites which is a health hazard to the community,” Bain said.
Cutie Pie is under the care of Dr. Clay Whitten at Del Rio Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital, but Bain said all local rescue organizations are completely out of funds.
“COVID continues to make it very difficult to raise funds, which is extremely concerning. Animal advocates have been paying up to 10K per month at times to rehab and transport animals,” Bain said.
Now that there is less funding for the organizations, Bain is concerned for the number of neglected and abused animals in Del Rio.
An urgent fundraiser has been setup for the organizations and can be found through the website dancerfordogs.com or by visiting the organization’s Facebook page. Bain said if people donate more than $25, they’ll receive a pair of special edition Jennacess Carreon earrings.
The earrings are not available through the organization’s online store. Carreon is a dancer from California and founding member of the Hungarian Connection Gala.
Previously, the Hungarian Connection held a gala in town which all funds raised were donated to the local animal advocacy groups.
According to Bain, Animal Advocacy and Rights Coalition – Del Rio has sent out between 40-50 dogs out of state per month, Dancers for Dogs recently sent three dogs to homes in New England and one new owner drove 10 hours to pick up a puppy from Del Rio.
Bain said if someone is unable to take care of a pet, before abandoning an animal they should contact a rescue in town.
