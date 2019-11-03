Val Verde County Commissioners Court had pledged $10,000 to bring a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to Del Rio.
Adrian Bitela, county veterans service officer, approached the court during its October regular term meeting on Wednesday, asking for the expenditure of a $1,000 down payment to bring “The Wall That Heals,” a traveling, three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to Del Rio. The original memorial stands in Washington, D.C.
“It’s exciting to have this coming here,” commented County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton.
Nettleton asked if the exhibit would be placed on the campus of the Del Rio Middle School.
“That’s what we originally had planned. We had thought that we could use the football field, however the exhibit requires stakes be put into the ground, and the (football) field has Astroturf,” Bitela said.
He told the commissioners he had also discussed the county fairgrounds as a possible site for the exhibit and said he would be meeting with public school district administrators for another possible school site near Del Rio High School.
Bitela said the traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is 375 feet long and includes the 58,276 names of U.S. service members killed in the Vietnam War.
He told the court the 53-foot trailer that carries the replica transforms into a museum and education facility about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and its healing legacy.
“They want us to park it close to the Wall, so they can hand out the pencils and the paper so people can make rubbings of names important to them. They’re also going to be going to the schools in the district,” Bitela said.
He said the traveling Wall will be in Del Rio March 5 though March 8, 2020.
According to a tour schedule published Friday on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund web site, vvmf.org, Del Rio will be one of only three sites in Texas where the Wall will be exhibited in 2020.
The Wall will also be exhibited in Garland, Texas, Feb. 1 to March 1, 2020, and in San Antonio, Texas, from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Nettleton made a motion to approve the $1,000 down payment for the exhibit and that the funds be taken from the county’s hotel occupancy tax funds.
Nettleton then asked for the total amount Bitela needed for the project, and Bitela told him the entire project cost is $10,000.
“Why don’t we go ahead and just approve the whole thing now?” Nettleton asked.
Nettleton then amended his motion to approve the entire $10,000 payment.
County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores gave the second, and the court voted unanimously to approve the motion.
