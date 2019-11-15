There’s an old adage that reads parents always know what’s best for their child.
That saying is put to the test in the comedy, “Things My Mother Taught Me,” the final performance this season by Del Rio’s The Upstagers.
The final performances of the show, directed by Kellie Jackson, will be tonight and Saturday at the Paul Poag Theatre for the Performing Arts, 746 S. Main St. Curtain goes up at 8 p.m. each evening.
The play centers around a young couple, Olivia (played by Bella Cadena) and Gabe (played by Keith Harris) who have just moved to the big city of Chicago. In the process of moving into their new apartment, a series of misadventures follows that threatens to ruin what should be a special time for the couple. Lucky for them, their parents are ready to offer up some sage advice, whether the young lovebirds want to hear it or not. Unlike this season’s previous productions, “Things My Mother Taught Me,” doesn’t feature a large cast. Aside from Olivia and Gabe, the rest of the cast includes the landlord Max (played by Christopher Wofford), Olivia’s parents Wyatt (played by Scott Fooshee) and Lydia (played by Jalen Naseman) and Gabe’s parents Carter (played by Ron Bailey Jr.) and Karen (played by Silvia Wille).
The smaller cast gives each actor and actress their own time to shine and helps move the play along without being bogged down in too many details. Whether it’s Lydia’s obsession with cleanliness, Wyatt’s desire to be as much a stereotypical father as possible, Carter’s appreciation and utilization with cellphone applications or Karen’s attempt to be the voice of reason, the elder members of the cast do their best to guide the youngsters through a variety of relationship ups and downs with advice that sounds familiar to nearly everyone sitting in the audience.
The play does start off a little slow, but once the first set of parents – Wyatt and Lydia – are introduced, things pick up steam. The arrival of Carter and Karen helps to heighten the hilarity and bring a little more chaos, and a little order, into the picture.
Even Max brings his fair share of knowledge and wit to the situation, doing what he can to aid the young lovebirds and trying his best to not only stay out of the way but to smooth things out where and when he can.
The stars of the show inevitably become Wyatt and Carter. As dads are wont to do, they attempt to make things better by aiding Gabe, but instead wind up in a drunken stupor highlighted by boozy renditions of the Backstreet Boys and Beyonce. In the end, though, with the help of a little ice cream and whipped cream, they are able to get things back on track.
Who will provide the best advice? Who saves the day? What’s with the ugly chair? You’ll have to show up and watch the play to learn the rest.
This is a ticketed event. Tickets are available at the box office or through a variety of local outlets including Paulino’s Service Center (4220 US Hwy 90 W), Diamond’s Salon (709 E. Gibbs St.), Polished Elegance (1810 Veterans Blvd, Suite A), Del Rio Feed and Supply (111 E. Gibbs St.) and Mesquite Creek Outfitters (800 S. Main St.).
