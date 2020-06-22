The U.S. Border Patrol announced the appointment of Austin L. Skero II as chief patrol agent of the Del Rio Sector. He will take command on July 5.
Chief Skero brings to Del Rio Sector almost 30 years of law enforcement experience. He began his Border Patrol career in February 1995, as a member of Academy Class 279, and most recently served as the deputy chief patrol agent in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. He has previously served as chief patrol agent for the Grand Forks Sector on the U.S.-Canada border, and as the deputy chief of operations at Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Chief Skero is the recipient of many awards and commendations including the Border Patrol’s highest award for valor, the Newton-Azrak Award. Prior to joining the Border Patrol, Chief Skero served Texas as a Deputy Sheriff in Edwards County.
“Some of my fondest memories include working western Val Verde County out of the Comstock Border Patrol Station,” Skero said, “My wife Chandra and I love this part of Texas and we are so happy to be coming home. It is an honor to join the outstanding men and women of Del Rio Sector in service to Southwest Texas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.