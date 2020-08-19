Del Rioans will soon get to go back to the movies.
Cinemark Movies 8 is scheduled to reopen Friday, Aug. 28, with a slate of new and classic movies for the public’s enjoyment. Edna Peña Corona, general manager for Cinemark Movies 8 in Del Rio, confirmed the reopening date and said she and her team were ready to welcome movie-goers back.
“Get ready for popcorn!” Corona said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread, Cinemark Theatres made the decision to close their theaters nationwide in March. Theaters were given the go-ahead to reopen in Texas on May 1 by Governor Greg Abbott, but Cinemark, along with other large movie chains, chose to reopen at a later date due to safety concerns and a lack of new films from studios.
In June the company announced plans to reopen its theaters in phases. The first theaters began reopening in July and more theaters will reopen in August including Del Rio’s Cinemark Movies 8.
While the theaters will reopen, there will be safety measures in place to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures, according to Cinemark, include mandatory face masks for all guests within the theater except while eating or drinking, seat-buffering technology, which will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase; regular sanitization of high-touch spaces including concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms; seat wipes and hand sanitizer that will be available to customers, limited capacities overall, and only credit or debit cards will be accepted at the concession stand. No cash payments will be accepted.
As part of the reopening, Corona said customers can expect a discount on snacks at the concession stand for a limited time.
When Del Rio’s theater reopens, customers will be able to choose from a variety of films. Newer films that will be screened include “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield.” There will also be Comeback Classics that will vary and will be on a rotating basis. Some of the classics that will be available at Cinemark Theatres include “Jurassic Park,” “The Goonies,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Back to the Future,” and “Jaws.”
The inclusion of the Comeback Classics was a way to help fill the gap caused by studios pulling their films for summer distribution and rescheduling them for next year, at the earliest.
“One of the reasons for the delay in reopening was a lack of films. We had a place to show movies, but we didn’t have the movies to show,” Corona said.
Ticket prices for the classic films will be $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Newer films will have slightly higher ticket prices.
Customers can also rent out a theater for a private watch party. Up to 20 people can rent a theater and screen one of the classic films available for $99 or one of the newer films for a slightly higher cost. Snacks must be purchased separately, though.
For more information on Cinemark Theatres reopening, please visit www.cinemark.com
