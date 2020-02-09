Filing is underway and ends Feb. 14 for three open seats on the Val Verde County Hospital District Board of Trustees.
Filing began Jan. 15 for the three open seats, which include one At-Large position, the Precinct 3 seat and the Precinct 4 seat, according to the web site of the Val Verde Regional Medical Center, www.vrmc.org
Raul Alatorre currently holds the At-Large seat up for election on the board of trustees. Alvaro “Al” Arreola currently holds the Precinct 3 seat, and Jane Morain is the current Precinct 4 representative on the board.
The election will be May 2.
Filing for a place on the election ballot ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
Prospective candidates must be at least 18 years old, must be citizens of the United States eligible to hold the board of trustees office under the Texas Constitution and other applicable laws. They must not have been finally convicted of a felony and may not have been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
As part of their application for a place on the ballot, prospective candidates must take and sign an oath affirming those qualifications and must swear that they are aware of the Texas Government Code’s nepotism provisions.
Prospective candidates may download an application for a place on the ballot from the Val Verde Regional Medical Center’s web site, www.vvrmc.org
Prospective candidates may fill out the application and deliver it to Maricela Arreola, the executive assistant to the medical center’s chief executive officer, whose office is located on the second floor administration office of Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
The completed application may also be mailed to the following address: Val Verde Regional Medical Center/2nd Floor – Administration/Del Rio, Texas 78840.
Voting by personal appearance in the election begins April 20. April 20 is also the last day to apply for a ballot by mail. The application for a ballot by mail must be received by April 20.
April 28 is the last day for early voting by personal appearance, with the election set for May 2.
The hospital district election will be held jointly with elections for the Del Rio City Council and for the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees.
