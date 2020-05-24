Qualia Relief Route opens

The long-awaited Qualia Relief Route in far south Del Rio is open.
The relief route, about a half-mile long, links Qualia Road and Alderete Lane and Spur 239 in far south Del Rio. It was completed May 8 and opened to traffic without fanfare the following week.
City Utilities Director Matt Evans said the project has been more than a decade in the making.
The project was necessitated when the federal government closed Rio Grande Road in far south Del Rio and moved the Del Rio Port of Entry north from its previous location. When that occurred, residential and commercial drivers could no longer access Spur 239 directly.
“Rio Grande Road was cut off by the federal property, basically leaving the people in that area with only one way in and out, on Qualia Road, past the Val Verde Winery, so a decision was made that a new relief route, as it was called, would need to be built,” Evans said.
Once the site for the relief route was chosen, the city began negotiations with one of the landowners whose property the route would cross, eventually ending up in court for eminent domain proceedings.
That process took years, with the city and landowner eventually hammering out an agreement.
The new road skirts the northern edge of the Del Rio Port-of-Entry property.
The city advertised for construction bids for the project in 2018 and awarded the construction contract for the project to the San Angelo firm of Reece Albert Inc. in late 2018.
Rains and drainage issues delayed the start of construction, and work on the new road began in mid-August 2019.
Evans said the project is Texas Department of Transportation local government project.
He added the state has agreed to pay 91% of the total costs of the road project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.