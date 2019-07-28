The Friends of Adelita held a fundraiser event at the Val Verde Winery Thursday afternoon, in order to raise awareness and funds to establish a bronze statue atop Mexican Revolution icon Adela Velarde Pérez’s tombstone.
Pérez is the inspiration of one of the most renown corridos, “La Adelita” composed by Antonio Gil del Rio Armenta.
Guests were treated to a musical performance by local musician Angel Baena. Baena performed Latin hits including “Contigo Aprendi” and “Asi fue.”
A model of the Adelita statue was set up and presented to attendees at the event. The sculpture was originally designed by Mexican sculptor Leslie Luna.
The statue will feature a woman, in an iconic revolutionary dress, laying in a bed of roses and a bandolier by her back. The bronze sculpture will be placed on top of a marble base approximately 6-foot-10 long, 2-foot-4 wide and 4-foot-11 tall.
Author Dr. Alberto Galindo Galindo explained during his speech the importance of having Adelita recognized in the community. Galindo wrote “Un Cielo de Metralla” a book detailing Pérez’s history as well as her merits during the Mexican Revolution.
Galindo mentioned aspects of the community that contribute to the city’s history, such as the winery and the veterans. “We need, as a community, a lot of things to keep the community together and that thing is history; we have a lot of history in Del Rio,” Galindo said.
Galindo said the addition of a statue on Pérez’s tombstone will bring more tourism into the city, as he mentioned other Mexican Revolution icons were sought out and honored by tourists.
Galindo added the project has been on and off for the past five to six years and the organization is close to reaching their goal of $40,000 for the statue. It was through the constant efforts of Gustavo Leal Cueva the project has been able to continue, according to Galindo.
Organization members were pleased with the turnout as they estimated 100 attendees for the event.
To this day, Pérez remains in the San Felipe Cemetery. She passed away on Sept. 4, 1971, four days before her 71st birthday.
Pérez is recognized for her service in the infirmary unit, not as a guerrilla warrior or a woman wearing bandoliers and weapons during the Mexican Revolution.
