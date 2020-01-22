A woman was recently found blocking the roadway, when investigated by the police she was found to have two outstanding arrest warrants and being in possession of marijuana, police say.
Clarissa Guerra, 22, whose address is listed at the 100 block of West Pafford Street, was arrested on Jan. 7, at approximately 6:36 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, according to police records.
On Jan. 7 a Del Rio Police Department officer was dispatched to the intersection of Avenue C and East Second Street for a vehicle blocking the roadway, an incident report states.
A woman was sitting in the driver’s seat, and upon investigation she was found to have an active arrest warrant with the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office; she was placed into custody the report states.
Before placing Guerra in the patrol car, the police officer asked her if she had anything on her person, and she stated she had marijuana in her bra, the report states.
Guerra was charged with the possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, a Class B misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.
