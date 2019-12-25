Raspa King’s owners, manager, staff members, friends and business colleagues from the community celebrated the snack shop’s grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.
“This is a very special day for all of us,” Joey Garcia, one of Raspa King’s owners said at the start of the ceremony.
He said the grand re-opening also marked the beginning of winter hours for the business, located at 600 N. Bedell Ave., as well as the official unveiling of a new product line – Caribou Coffee, a much-loved brand most commonly found in the upper midwest and central United States.
“With our raspas, snow cones and ice cream, summer time is great, but it gets slow in the winter, so we started asking ourselves what could we do for winter time? We could do coffee or tamales, and we decided tamales were out,” Garcia said with a laugh.
He said a friend of the Garcia family repairs espresso machines in San Antonio, and that friend told the Garcias he could provide them with the coffee-making equipment they would need to begin serving specialty coffees.
“So what we had to do is get the product line,” Garcia said.
The search for the perfect coffee became an undertaking in which the Garcias enlisted the input of family members and friends.
“People were getting annoyed with us because we were asking them to try so many different samples of coffee. We tried all the regular name-brand coffees. Then we looked up the top coffees in the U.S., and Caribou Coffee was number four or five, so we contacted them,” Garcia said.
While Raspa King won’t be listed as a Caribou Coffee franchise, it will be a member of the Caribou food service family.
“Later, we’ll talk to them about a franchise, and we’re pretty excited about it,” Garcia said.
Caribou also provided the Garcias with the formulas for their signature lattes, cappuccinos and frappuccinos and other drinks, Garcia said.
“And we tweaked the formulas just a little bit for south Texas tastes,” Garcia said.
Once everything was in place, the Garcias scheduled the grand re-opening.
Garcia, as well as his parents and Raspa King co-owners Dee and Joe Garcia, said it was “very special” to have the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and other members of the community attend Friday’s ceremony.
“It was great turnout, and we really appreciate the business from the community,” Garcia said.
Raspa King’s new winter hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.