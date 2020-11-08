Members of Border Federal Credit Union’s team discuss, via video chat, the South Texas 35 Miles in 30 Days Challenge. Pictured in the top row, from left, are Vanessa Valero, Gina McNeal, and Roxana Martinez. Pictured in the center row, from left, are Monica Jaquez, Martha Gonzalez and Rosa Chavarria. Pictured in the bottom row, from left, are Leopoldo Vaquera and Jocelyn Ramos. Not pictured are Mayra Doñez, Tiffany Mallare and Abram Rodriguez.
A group of dedicated Border Federal Credit Union employees didn’t let a little thing like a pandemic stop them from working to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Eleven employees from Border Federal Credit Union (BFCU) branches in Del Rio, Laughlin Air Force Base and Eagle Pass recently teamed up to take part in the American Cancer Society’s south Texas 35 Miles in 30 Days Challenge in October. By the time the challenge was done, the group had walked more than 480 miles and helped raise more than $64,000 as part of the South Texas group.
