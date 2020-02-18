Don’t blow a gasket, it is what it is. Trump is a racist, and he honored a racist Rush Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom. And bad-mouthed Republican Senator Mitt Romney for speaking up on the floor of the Senate saying Trump did something wrong on the phone with a foreign country (Ukraine) and is lying about it. Romney voted with the Democrats against Trump’s idea of a “perfect call.”
Trump brags and praises himself for slashing the unemployment rate which happened mostly in Obama’s second term. He stands there flat-footed and lies about making America the world’s leading producer of oil, and natural gas, which also happened under Obama.
He promised the Americans that he would always guarantee health insurance for pre-existing conditions, but his administration has been in court trying to do away with the law that provides that very guarantee.
Trump brags about a tall, powerful wall rising up along the southern border, but conveniently avoids mentioning the section of the powerful wall knocked down by strong winds.
This president demonizes illegal immigrants but says Russia meddling in American elections is “a lot of bull.” Trump points to presidential candidate Joe Biden as running out of gas.
There he stands showing off newspapers with headlines that read “Trump Acquitted.” The Senate Majority Republicans greatly have expanded his executive powers. Trump and the Senate Republicans have made of Congress a lame duck on its knees before their dictator in the White House.
Why would Trump now regard congressional oversight as anything but something to ignore.
But he will carry the stain like Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson of being impeached the rest of his life, and that sticks in his Vladimir Putin shorts.
Toward the end of his State of the Union nonsense speech, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was busy tearing up the speech.
This genius president is working toward the elimination of Medicare and Medicaid simply because he, his family and wealthy people have no need for Medicare, but a majority of Americans think these are two good programs and are needed. I have been in a doctor’s office when an individual came in and did not get in to see the doctor because he had neither insurance nor cash. For Pete’s sake, is this America or some miserable third world country?
Trump’s children never did without for anything. And as adults they have it all.
The death rate in America has leveled out they say, but you take away Medicare and Medicaid, and we will see the death rate climb again. But Luis, everybody dies you know, nobody lives forever hombre. Well, sure, but what’s wrong with living as long as you can? And in good health?
But Trump wanting to drop Medicare and Medicaid would have us dropping off like corn rows at harvest time.
And speaking of dropping, the lady Bible thumper in the devotional page recently wrote in her column that most of us have already been dropped from God’s heavenly list, but she did not say if Trump has been dropped yet.
But Falwell Jr., in Virginia says Trump was put there by God to separate the wheat from the chafe. Trump’s chafe are the poor, and the old ladies whose social security checks are way too little.
The Bible thumpers say nothing about hunger in the world except to insinuate that God is starving the heathens. They point to the ancient Bible prophets as the predictors of things going on today. I think the Bible prophets got into the honey too much and hallucinated about everything. I believe their predictions were meant for their own times. What they preached they expected to happen in their times they were living in. And as they died off, others picked up the song and dance to today.
But the Bible thumpers cannot explain why the Bible says nothing about cars, trains, planes, or today’s hi-tech, and humans in space.
Some Bible scholars say there was a Noah who lived in what is today Iraq by the banks of a river, the Euphrates maybe, and he had a boat, but not an ark. And the flood, and Noah put his family in the boat and found dry land, but it was not Mt. Ararat they say.
My question has always been, how did Noah of the Bible get down off the Ararat Peaks? And all those animals?
Luis Rosas is a guest columnist and his column appears in the News-Herald every Tuesday.
