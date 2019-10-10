Brackettville Independent School District high school, middle school and elementary school students take top honors for the first six weeks, of the 2019-2020 school year, with academic grades.
Seventy-seven high school students were recognized for the academic honor roll, with 32 students in the all A’s honor roll and 45 students in the A and B honor roll.
Forty-nine middle school students were recognized for the academic honor roll, with 10 students in the all A’s honor roll and 39 students in the A and B honor roll.
Hundred and nine elementary school students were recognized for the academic honor roll, with 44 students in the all A’s honor roll and 65 students in the A and B honor roll.
Brackett High School A Honor Roll
Samantha Britton, Kevin McCafferty, Emma Paxton, Alexander Link, Monsserrad Montelongo, Abraham Morales, Dominick Munoz, Ricardo Rangel, Diego Solis, Morgan Welch, Braden Alexander, Nayeli Garcia, Tristan Houston, Ellie Lewis, William Paxton, Breanna Quiroz, Giovanni Rodriguez, Conrado Talamantes, Brillanice Buitron, Levi Earwood, Mason Eckenrod, Logan Fisher, Victoria Ibanez, Mileena Kwan Justice, Ava Malloy, Emily Malloy, Kassandra Mason, Sarah McDonald, Desiree McKaskle, Benjamin Rawald, Aaron Rodriguez, Samuel Rodriguez.
Brackett High School A and B Honor Roll
Danielle Crawley, Aaron Diaz, Levi Diosdado, Reagan Hay, Maximous Hernandez, Mathew Huerta, Briana Lomas, Carlos Martinez, Solana Molinar, Karyme Rodriguez, Isaac Rosas, Mason Schwandner, Makayla Smith, Khayli Blevins, Aaliyah Esparza, Bailee Fisher, Briana Garza, Anelka Gonzalez, Cadence Mann, Tarin Smith , Vrigarrie Talamantes, Calista Terrazas, Edgar Valdez, Michelle Villarreal, William Edwards, Noah Flores, Atalia Garcia, Delfino Guerrero, Fawn Schott, Shawn Sullivan, Brendan Sumner, Alexia Talamantes, Vivian Talamantes, Asia Williams, Delray Chavez, Autumn Clementz, Zuehl Conoly, Kristopher Creel, Victor Huerta, Vincent Martinez, Nicole Mestas, Jared Pond, Quentin Rodriguez, Stetson Schuster, Mauro Talamantes.
Brackett Junior High School A Honor Roll
Daniel Castillo, Kamron Creel, Garrett Mann, Madeleine Ducharme, Abigail Malloy, Alexis McCafferty, Cassidy Fox, Anna Lewis, Lucinda Mancha, Caitlyn Mann.
Brackett Junior High School A and B Honor Roll
Nina Aguirre, Jordan Balderas, Desiree Contreras, Trinity Denman, Davin Garcia, Ava Gonzalez, Miranda Guzman, William Higgs, Justin O’Neal, Jorge Palmeros, Diego Reyes-Morales, Howard Roberson, Troy Sandoval, Matthew Schwandner, Kody Bordelon, Layla Brinker, Konrad Golab, Hannah Laub, William Lewis, Efrain Talamantes, Malachi Yoder, Cohen Bonner, Hayes Bonner, Gentry Caldwell, Julian Campos, Ruby Castillo, Lina Falcon, Jonah Flores, Darren Garcia, Marques-Frank Hernandez, Dominic Hidalgo, Cobey Laub, Mason Martinez, Faith Neuman, Sydney Rodriguez, Alexis Sumner, Yadira Talamantes, Kevin Uresti, Makayla Vergith.
Jones Elementary A Honor Roll
First Grade: Allie Campbell, Brezeis Castillo, Bailey Clementz, Joseph Durden, Alexandria Franks, Liam Justice, Keeton Kerby, Auria Nevarez, Anali Perez, June Riojas, Jaime Rodriguez, Leah Velazquez, Aubrey Villanueva, Liam Yoder.
Second grade: Bridgett Buitron, Matthew Haas, Emmaline Laub, Griffin Taylor, Phoenix Taylor, Bryson Woodson, Justus York.
Third grade: Norah Cannon, Grace Gaulke, Rowan Golab, Callie Harris, Eli Jackson, Layla Johnson, Francisco Maciel, Effrem Perez, Anisa Talamantes, Khloe Talamantes, Mia Talamantes.
Fourth grade: Caraline Ducharme, Daniella Mancha, Tayla Schwandner.
Fifth grade: Zacariah Brundige, Katelyn Gallagher, Stephen Gallagher, Madeline Keeling, Benjamin Laub, Mackenzie Lightner-Corder, Daniel Martinez, Noah Terrazas, Amare Williams.
Jones Elementary A and B Honor Roll.
First grade: Bella Benites, Eric Cortez, Samuel Edwards, Aubrey Flores, Gabriella Gomez, Miguel Martinez, Oziel Montelongo Garcia, Lensda Perez, Onofre Riojas, Aaron Rodriguez, Alejandro Salazar, Christian Sanchez, Natalia Sandoval.
Second grade: Leah Castillo, Gage Graham, Kaia Lombrana, Alonso Maciel, Garamiah Martinez, Kaelyn Nava, Katherine Perkins, Amy Ramos Mata, Evan Rice, Sophia Sandoval, Eliza Short, Nicolas Valdez.
Third grade: Alexiss Benites, Douglas Brinker Luna, Malachi Cervantes, Bryanna Dunvar, Heather Durden, Skyler Jimenez, Jayden Luna, Ariana Nevarez, Emiliano Ortiz, Rosalee Redondo, Mia Rivas, Alejandro Sanchez, Ryan Sanchez, Christian Smith, Amber Tajchman, Alianna Valdez, Maylene Villanueva, Tristan Williams.
Fourth grade: Aaden Aguirre, Robert Alderete, Zachary Britton, Gabriel Lomas, Calista Perez, Riley Reeves, Hannah Rosas.
Fifth grade: Gabriel Aportela, Whitney Coffman, Bella Falcon, Danna Garcia Avila, Paige Henry, Charles Kerby, Jack Lewis, Denae Luna, Anabel Murillo, Eian Neuman, Karina Salazar, Trent Sandoval, Whitney Sullivan, Iris Talamantes, Michael Villarreal.
