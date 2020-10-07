First United Methodist Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch is up and running, but the colorful display of the season’s most beloved gourds is also an outreach to the community, organizers say.

“I love the fact that the community really enjoys the Pumpkin Patch, and it gives them an opportunity to come out, but it is also a fundraiser, in which all the proceeds go to feed the hungry in our community. Nothing stays with the church, expect for operating expenses,” said Dotty Vogt, who serves as the Pumpkin Patch coordinator for First United Methodist Church, 100 Spring St.

