Volunteers from Laughlin Air Force Base and several local organizations, including Boy Scout Troop No. 255 and Girl Scout Troop No. 582 unload several thousands pumpkins from a tractor-trailer for the First United Methodist Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch.
Contributed photos by Mack Pusley
Volunteers set up the annual Pumpkin Patch fundraiser outside the First United Methodist Church, 100 Spring St. The event raises money for local organizations that feed the hungry.
Thousands of the season’s most beloved squash are ready for photos and for sale outside the First United Methodist Church, 100 Spring St.
Del Rioans are invited to First United Methodist Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch fundraiser, which raises money for organizations that feed the hungry, like Meals on Wheels and the Bethel Center.
First United Methodist Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch is up and running, but the colorful display of the season’s most beloved gourds is also an outreach to the community, organizers say.
“I love the fact that the community really enjoys the Pumpkin Patch, and it gives them an opportunity to come out, but it is also a fundraiser, in which all the proceeds go to feed the hungry in our community. Nothing stays with the church, expect for operating expenses,” said Dotty Vogt, who serves as the Pumpkin Patch coordinator for First United Methodist Church, 100 Spring St.
