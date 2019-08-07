A Del Rio man is facing reckless driving charges after an incident occurring on July 29, at 1:14 a.m. on the city’s south side. Jorge Adrian Garcia, 20, a resident of the 100 block of Gaila Lane, was arrested at the intersection of East Garfield and South Main Street.
According to a Del Rio Police Department incident report, Garcia was arrested after police officers traveling northbound on Veterans Boulevard observed a gray vehicle traveling at an extremely high rate of speed southbound.
The report states officers activated their overhead emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle which accelerated more and went over the Washington Street overpass.
Officers, the report states, initially lost the vehicle but they found it a short time later.
The vehicle, the report states, stopped and the driver and arrested him under reckless driving charges.
Garcia was transported to the police station for processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.