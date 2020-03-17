Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. on Monday signed a declaration of local disaster for public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, suspending or canceling gatherings of 50 people or more.
The declaration is effective immediately and will continue for a week unless continued or renewed by Val Verde County Commissioners Court. The declaration also activates the Val Verde County emergency management plan.
The court will discuss the declaration at its regular term meeting on Wednesday, Owens said.
“We have so much going on right now, people coming back in from spring break, we have people traveling from out of the country coming here for the maquilas and visiting. This is something that all the entities – the school district, the city, the hospital district and the county – are looking at in an attempt to slow this thing down,” Owens said minutes after he signed the local disaster declaration.
“At some point, we will have a positive case here, but let’s try to get out in front of it. I was on phone calls this weekend with different organizations, the San Felipe Lions Club, UCO, they’ve canceled their bingos, so it isn’t that we have a positive test in Val Verde County right now, that’s not the case. But if we can sign this order and keep people from gathering in groups of 50 or more, in case there is someone out there (with the disease), this will slow it down,” Owens added.
Owens’ order also makes reference to the section of state law that reads, “ ... a person who knowingly or intentionally violates this order commits an offense, punishable by a fine up to $1,000 or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days.”
All the order is intended to do, the county judge said, is slow any possible spread of COVID-19 through the community.
“Hopefully we don’t have a case here. If we do, and we don’t know about it yet, this will give us an opportunity to make sure that we slow it down and give people, also, some time to take a breath. After this week, stores running out of everything, let’s just take a breath, self-quarantine if you feel sick, and let everybody get over the panic and try to get back to normal,” he said.
Owens said he has not heard any word back on the visitors from Canada who fell sick after visiting maquilas in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña.
During an emergency county commissioners court session on Friday, Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez recounted there were people from another country, later identified as Canada, who were in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña visiting maquilas. They reportedly stayed in a Del Rio motel and ate in local restaurants.
Upon returning to Canada, at least one of the visitors “came down with flu-like symptoms,” the sheriff said Friday, adding the individuals were being tested for COVID-19. The results of those tests were to have come back over the weekend, but have not.
“I’ll tell you what I know: The individual that went back to Canada, whose test results were supposed to be here on Saturday. They’re backed up. As of this morning, I have not heard anything where we’ve gotten any tests results back, either positive or negative,” Owens said Monday.
Owens said Val Verde Regional Medical Center is taking steps to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19 infection.
“The hospital is doing what I think is a good job. They’ve set up a screening station up front, so when you come in, if you’re coming in for chest pains or coughing or something like that, then you go through a screening process. If you’re coming in with a broken bone or high blood pressure, you’re going straight to the emergency room. What they’re trying to do is isolate individuals who might have the symptoms and I think that’s also something that set off the phone calls that we already had a confirmed case because they were doing this. It’s not that; the hospital is trying to be proactive about isolating individuals who might have been infected, and you’ve got to applaud them for that,” Owens said.
“Then there’s protocol about how they’re going to test,” he added.
Owens said the local hospital now has COVID-19 test kits on-site, but noted there will a screening process before an individual is tested.
“It’s my understanding, as of yesterday, that the state health department will make the final decision about whether to test you or not,” he said.
Owens said if anyone tests positive for COVID-19 in Val Verde County, that information will be shared.
“I was told yesterday if we get a positive in Val Verde County, we will be told,” he said.
Owens said the county and its government partners are taking the disease threat seriously.
“We all need to take this thing seriously. What the school district did, sending the children home, that really doesn’t do any good if the kids out and about. You need to stay home. The measures they took are only as good as the citizens that are going to follow their advice,” the county judge said.
“At the end of the day, if you’ve been sent home, and you’ve been asked to self-quarantine, take the advice, and don’t come out. If your child is one of the ones who was on this trip, as a parent, try to stay away from other people and help the rest of us out. The school district took an extraordinary measure to help the community, but we need to do our part,” Owens said.
He noted the county will be taking additional steps to safeguard the public health over the next few days.
“Here at the county, we will be on a skeleton crew, probably starting tomorrow for the next seven to 14 days, and again, it isn’t that we have a positive test here yet, it’s trying to minimize people’s exposure to each other,” Owens said.
He also announced there will be changes in the food distribution done by the county.
“You’re probably going to be asked to stay in your car and then come around. That way we don’t have that gathering of people next to each other. And our individuals that hand out the food will be wearing gloves and masks. This is just precautionary. Let’s try to do what we can to slow this thing down,” he added.
Owens said the emergency order will be further discussed by county commissioners court when it meets Wednesday.
That discussion will also include local businesses like bars and restaurants, though Owens said he is mindful of the economic impact of shuttering businesses or limiting hours of operations.
“We have to balance that with the risk to individuals,” he said.
“We’d hate for businesses to close and not be able to come back, but we have to keep in mind the health and safety of the people we represent,” Owens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.