In the aftermath of Saturday’s hailstorm, and while Del Rioans are still reeling and trying to assess the damages caused by the strong winds and large hailstones, some “storm chasers” are trying to seize the moment and offer their construction, roof repair or home repair services, some of these businesses may be legitimate, but some may not the Better Business Bureau is warning.
Many Del Rio homeowners are finding themselves having to deal with damage from high winds and hail following Saturday’s storms. Now is also the time when unethical contractors might be showing up trying to con people for property repairs, Better Business Bureau Regional Director in San Antonio Jason Meza said.
“Unfortunately, every spring and summer we see ‘storm chasers,’ or shady contractors making visits to homes just hours or days after severe weather passes touting free inspections, fast repair services and offer to deal with your insurance company on your behalf,” Meza said.
Although not all storm chasers are scammers, they may lack the proper licensing for our area or make big promises they can’t deliver, he said
“It’s an important time to remember to do your research before deciding on a contractor to use for repair work and never pay full price for a project up front,” Meza said.
Better Business Bureau is also warning local contractors to beware of companies who offer to pay local construction companies to use the business’ name, reputation, and phone. They masquerade as a local business, collect the insurance money and then move on, leaving the real business to deal with unsatisfied customers.
Some tips on avoiding shady contractors are:
• Contact your insurance company. Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements.
• Save all receipts, including those for food, temporary lodging, or other expenses that may be covered under your policy. Your insurance company may also have recommended contractors, but still make sure to check those contractors first at bbb.org.
• Do your research. Find businesses you can trust on BBB.org. A BBB Accredited Business meets eight standards for trust, including advertising honestly, telling the truth and being transparent. Check the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to make sure if the type of work your contractor will be doing requires a license. Ask for references from friends and relatives and get everything in writing.
• Resist high-pressure sales. Some storm chasers use tactics such as the “good deal” you’ll get only if you hire the contractor on the spot. Be proactive in selecting a contractor and not reactive to sales calls.
• Be especially careful of door-to-door contractors. Many municipalities require a solicitation permit if sales people go door-to-door. Ask for identification. It’s always best to get three estimates from different contractors.
• Don’t sign over insurance checks to contractors. Get an invoice from the contractor and pay them directly (preferably with a credit card, which offers additional fraud protection over other forms of payment).
• Don’t sign any documents that give the contractor any rights to your insurance claims. If you have questions, contact your insurance company or agent.
Meza also recommended to be wary of damages you can’t see.
“While most contractors abide by the law, be careful allowing someone you do not know to inspect your roof and other areas of your house. An unethical contractor may create damage to get work. The same goes for attics, crawl spaces, ducts and other places you cannot easily access or see for yourself,” he said.
