A man was killed and two suspects were arrested after a shooting incident occurring Sunday morning in the city’s west side.
Del Rio Police Department identified the victim as 39-year-old Jesse Jimenez, Jr., who was found lying on the ground on April 5, at an undisclosed location at the 300 block of West Third Street, at approximately 12:15 a.m.
According to information released Tuesday morning by the City of Del Rio, Del Rio Police Department, police officers responded that morning to a “shots fired” call for service at the location.
The initial officer at the scene, Jason Valdez, located a man lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The man was identified as Jimenez, who was then transported to Val Verde Regional Medical Center by emergency medical services, a release by the City of Del Rio states.
Jimenez was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Roberto Castillo.
According to the information released, officers and detectives at the scene corroborated a shooting had occurred. After speaking to several witnesses, officers and detectives developed the name of the suspect and the vehicle description in which the suspect fled the scene.
At approximately 10 a.m., officers were called back to the scene by witnesses reporting the suspect and vehicle in the area, the release states.
Upon arrival, officers located the suspect’s vehicle and the owner of the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Jaime Andres Lozoya, the release states.
Lozoya met with officers and provided a version of what occurred. While officers spoke to Lozoya they observed in plain view a small bag of narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle’s door, the release states.
“Due to the narcotics, officers developed probable cause and searched the interior of the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, a semi-automatic pistol was located and recovered,” the release states.
Lozoya, who had been previously convicted for a felony charge, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third degree felony, the release states.
A second man was located and detained at the scene, but he was transported to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center due to pre-existing injuries. The man was then transported to University Hospital in San Antonio, for further medical treatment, the release states.
Det. Michelle Salinas prepared an affidavit for an arrest warrant, which was issued by 63rd Judicial District Judge Robert E. Cadena against 22-year-old Aldo Alecxiis Arreola, the release states.
Criminal Investigation Division Lt. Paul Hurley requested assistance from Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which in turn requested assistance from University Hospital Police. Arreola was arrested at approximately 9 p.m., the release states.
Arreola remains in the custody of Bexar County pending extradition to Val Verde County, the release states.
