A second round of funding to assist residents of county colonias economically devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic was set to go out this week, the program’s director told county commissioners court Tuesday.
“We are ready for the second round of funding,” Robb Stevenson, executive director of Equity Community Development Corporation/Val Verde County Colonia Self-Help Center, told members of Val Verde County Commissioners Court at the start of his presentation on the aid program.
Stevenson said he was ready to send out the aid packages Tuesday and Wednesday.
While the first round of funding, issued in September, targeted residents of the five colonias that are part of the county’s self-help center contract, Stevenson said the second round has been opened to residents of all county colonias.
“There’s not a lot of diversity in our second round folks. In fact, less than in the first round. All of the applicants (in the second round) live in either Val Verde Park Estates or in Cienegas Terrace,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson presented the court with information about the first round of stipends, showing assistance grants were approved to 10 residents of Val Verde Park Estates, five residents of Cienegas Terrace and two residents of Comstock.
A total of $16,395.44 was handed out during the first round of application and scoring, Stevenson told the court on Tuesday.
Information presented to the court shows grants to individual families ranged from a low of $500 to five families that each received $1,200, the maximum amount available at that time.
Grants included assistance for mortgage payments, water and electricity bills and gift cards from H-E-B for food assistance.
Stevenson told the court the second round of funding was set to deliver a total of $22,800 in assistance grants to 19 families in Val Verde Park Estates and Cienegas Terrace, each of whom would receive the maximum award of $1,200.
“Is there any reason we didn’t get any from Comstock? They just didn’t apply?” County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton asked of the second round of grants.
“They just haven’t applied,” Stevenson replied.
“The folks in Escondido Estates and Rancho Del Rio don’t realize that they qualify,” County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw said.
Stevenson said he has made several efforts to “get the word out” about the grants, including stories in the Del Rio News-Herald, radio spots and flyers posted in the colonias.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. suggested placing a sign at the entrance to the Escondido Estates area to inform residents they are eligible to apply for the state relief funding.
Stevenson said residents of all colonias in the county are now eligible to apply for the funding and said members of his staff have been going to the county’s colonias to post flyers to inform their residents.
“It’s hard to send folks out to Escondido to knock on doors because the houses are set so far back from the road,” he said.
Stevenson said he has so far received 121 raw applications for funding.
“At our current award amount of $1,200 per family, that is not enough to exhaust the entire amount of the $250,000 in funding we have received. Perhaps the problem is advertising. Perhaps we need to get out there and rattle the trees a little bit more,” Stevenson said.
Nettleton then made a motion to increase the amount of funding available for each household to $2,000, with County Commissioner Pct. 2 Juan Carlos Vazquez giving the second.
The motion was unanimously approved.
Stevenson asked any colonia resident interested in the program to contact the self-help center staff at (830) 774-7393.
