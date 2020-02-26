A popular south Texas television journalist will be the keynote speaker at Thursday’s annual Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Air Force Base Dinner and Awards Banquet.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Pecan Ballroom at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd., with a social hour. Dinner is scheduled to be served just after 7 p.m. with the keynote speech set for about 20 minutes after the dinner service.
A chamber spokesman said Tuesday tickets for the event are still available and may be purchased at the door for $20.
KENS5 anchor and reporter Vanessa Croix will be the keynote speaker for this year’s dinner.
Croix is a native of Tomball, Texas, a city about 30 minutes north of Houston.
She graduated from Valparaiso University in Indiana and earned a master’s degree in educational counseling from the University of St. Thomas in Houston.
Before transitioning to a career as a television journalist, Croix taught high school English for 10 years at Northbrook High School, part of the Spring Branch Independent School District in Houston and worked for two years as a high school counselor at Stratford High School in the same school district.
In a recent interview with the Del Rio News-Herald, Croix credited her high school students for the encouragement and support they gave her when she told them she planned to change careers.
“It’s something that I’d always wanted to do, so I took a leap of faith,” Croix said of television journalism.
She said she went back to school and got an internship.
“Here I was, 12 years older than all the other interns I was working with,” Croix said with a laugh.
“But I really felt it was something I wanted to do. I really like listening to and telling people’s stories,” she added.
Croix said she still loves working with young people and describes herself as “a big advocate for kids.”
Croix began her journey as a television journalist as an anchor, reporter and producer with KAGS News in Bryan/College Station, where she worked for two years before moving to KENS5 in San Antonio.
She said she has strong connections to the south Texas border lands, which were born when her husband was stationed at Laughlin Air Force Base years ago.
“I’m familiar with the area, and 10 years ago, my husband and I bought a home at Fort Clark Springs, so we’re here twice a month,” Croix said.
Croix’s husband is a politician who currently works in Houston as a political consultant and as the head of a non-profit organization.
Croix said she loves the south Texas border region, especially its more rural areas like Kinney and Val Verde counties. She describes the people who live here as “more like a family.”
“One of the things I really enjoy doing with KENS5 is telling those border stories, and I’m very lucky the station gives me the flexibility to do that,” Croix said. “I like to get out and talk to people and see what’s really happening, and there are just so many stories out here that haven’t been told.”
Of her invitation to give Thursday’s keynote speech, Croix said, “I was very surprised, but thrilled, to have been asked to speak.”
