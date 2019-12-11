A Del Rio woman was recently arrested and charged with the possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, after a traffic stop in the city’s north side.
Chelsea Nicole Avila, 27, whose place of residence is listed at Nighthawk Drive, was arrested on Nov. 27, at 12:44 p.m. at the intersection of Memorial Drive and North Main Street, and charged with the possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police records show.
Avila was arrested when Del Rio Police Department Officer Jospeh Toro was patrolling the area and observed a black sedan with Colorado license plates with an obstructed front license plate, records show.
Toro conducted a traffic stop, and while making contact with Avila detected the odor of narcotics, records show.
Avila was pulled out of the vehicle and the officer conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, records show.
The search yielded an open container of an alcoholic beverage, drug paraphernalia in the form of two “roaches” or burnt marijuana cigarettes, and a vape pen, the arrest report shows.
The vape pen tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol oils (THC) in it, records show.
Avila was charged with the possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams less than 400 grams, a second degree felony, and with the possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.
