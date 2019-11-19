Texas Department of Public Transportation officials earlier this month held a public hearing on the planned Ports-to-Plains Corridor Feasibility Study in Del Rio.
The hearing in the civic center and included a number of participants from Del Rio, Val Verde County and Laughlin Air Force Base, as well as representatives from Mexico and other counties and cities in the region.
Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, who has been designated as the chair for Ports-to-Plains Segment 3, the portion that includes Del Rio, was invited to give opening remarks.
Lozano thanked those who attended the public meeting and encouraged them to make comments regarding the proposed corridor.
TxDOT officials provided maps and informational handouts for participants to review before the start of the session, including background on the feasibility study, which was mandated by legislation passed during the 86th Session of the Texas Legislature.
“The Ports-to-Plains Corridor Feasibility Study that is being conducted is required by House Bill 1079. The study will include an evaluation of improvements that extend I-27 and improvements that would create a continuous flow four-lane divided highway that meets interstate highway demands,” a brochure on “frequently asked questions” about the corridor read.
It also noted House Bill 1079 “requires TxDOT to submit a report on the results of the study to the governor, the lieutenant governor, the speaker of the House of Representatives and the presiding officer of each standing committee of the legislature with jurisdiction over transportation matters” no later than Jan. 1, 2021.
The brochure presented background information on the Ports-to-Plains Corridor project and noted the current ongoing feasibility study will include “an evaluation of the feasibility of certain improvements to Interstate 27 (I-27).”
“The study will evaluate those highways that comprise the Ports-to-Plains Corridor. The feasibility study will examine two alternatives –identifying areas that are suitable for four-lane divided highway improvement or areas that are suitable for interstate highway development,” the informational brochure read.
Lozano said the corridor was a vital piece of transportation infrastructure that would impact the entire continent.
“I want to convey the message that this feasibility study is important, not just for the state of Texas and our local economies, here in Del Rio, Laredo, Eagle Pass and beyond to Uvalde, Brackettville, Sonora, it’s also important to communities in the Permian Basin, where large energy needs are currently being met, and it’s growing really fast. We are the face of trade. We are truly the international part of this segment,” Lozano said.
The mayor related he had attended a Ports-to-Plains Corridor planning meeting in Williston, N.D., in October and “learned how this project is going to enhance trade over the entire continent of North America.”
He said the corridor will involve energy and agricultural trade from its northern terminus in the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta south to the port of Mazatlán in Mexico.
“You have to think about the big picture,” Lozano said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.