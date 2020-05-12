The air in the Rincon Del Diablo along the San Felipe Creek was filled with bird song when I arrived there early Sunday morning.
As soon as I stepped out of the Mustang, I heard a familiar melody, the sweet, whistled song of a male Morelet’s Seedeater.
The Morelet’s Seedeater, which was known as the White-collared Seedeater until 2018, has been present along the Rio Grande in our area, as well as along the San Felipe Creek and its drainages, such as the Calaveras Creek, for a decade. It’s probably been here longer, but 2010 is when it was officially recorded in our area.
The seedeaters are small birds and not terribly conspicuous, so they are easily missed, especially is you’re not looking for them. I try to keep my eye out for them whenever I am birding in the Rincon or near the old cemetery by Round Mountain, where I’ve often found them foraging for grass seeds in the Calaveras Creek drainage.
I hadn’t seen a seedeater in the Rincon for several months, and there had been that worry in the back of my mind they were no longer there or had found a more suitable place to live, but once again, I shouldn’t have worried.
On Sunday, the male Morelet’s had found himself a high perch in one of the Rincon’s trees and was singing his heart out. It made me happy to listen to him. I was even happier when I heard a second male reply from the carrizo hedge on the other side of the Rincon.
The Morelet’s Seedeaters weren’t the only birds singing on Sunday.
Yellow-breasted Chats and a Long-billed Thrasher sang and called from the carrizo hedge.
A male Northern Cardinal took up a position in a huisache near where I had parked the car and began singing.
As I checked out the cardinal through my binoculars, I noticed the movement of a much smaller bird closer to the huisache’s central trunk. I took a few steps closer and focused in.
The little bird hopped onto a branch on the outside of the huisache, and I took in its yellow body and charcoal gray head. Most striking, though, were the white crescents above and below its eyes. Only one bird fits this description, a male MacGillivray’s Warbler.
The small bird hopped back into the interior of the huisache as I tried to maneuver closer for a photograph. Maybe I moved too quickly, because I had only taken a few steps when the little bird flew off. I didn’t see where it went and wasn’t able to find it again.
MacGillivray’s Warblers are uncommon migrants through west Texas as they head north to their breeding grounds in the Rocky Mountains.
I hope the little warbler will stay around for a least another week or so and give me the chance to take his picture before moving on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.