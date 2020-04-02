San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District delivered approximately 40,000 meals in two weeks for students in the city of Del Rio, as the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis continues.
In the wake of social distance and classes suspended, the school district continues to provide breakfast and lunch to its students in an effort to provide nutrition to the community.
Meal delivery began on March 16, after the school district announced classes were suspended for the next two weeks.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott announced Tuesday the suspension will be extended through May 4.
A total of 15,492 breakfast and lunch meals were delivered the week of March 16-20. The amount of meals increased considerably the second week of the delivery program, with a total of 23,989 meals delivered.
In both weeks there was a higher demand for lunch meals, with a daily demand peaking just shy of 3,000 lunch meals during the first week, and up to almost 3,400 lunch meals in one day by the second week.
There are 31 locations for children to pick up breakfast and lunch meals, with each location assigned to a specific school area.
The delivery service is done in partnership with Southwest Foodservice Excellence.
