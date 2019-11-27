Members of the city council and the city’s economic development corporation met jointly Thursday and discussed the expansion of commercial lanes between the international bridge and the Del Rio Port of Entry.
The commercial lane expansion was part of a larger discussion of area economic development projects.
Economic Development Corporation Chair Leonel Martinez reminded the council although the Del Rio Economic Development Corporation operates under its own master plan, all of its initiatives must receive final approval from the city council.
Martinez reviewed the history of the Economic Development Corporation and its funding source, a small portion of the local sales tax.
“Currently, we have $1.3 million in our funds. We are also generating an average of $550,000 a year. When the Economic Development Corporation was initially established, the goal was always to get at least a million dollars in our coffers so we could start looking at prospective projects to invest in,” Martinez said.
He told the council members and Economic Development Corporation colleagues one of the projects the Economic Development Corporation has reviewed for investment is the expansion of the commercial lanes on the U.S. side of the Del Rio International Bridge. The Economic Development Corporation board previously voted to pledge up to $1 million of its reserves to help fund the lane expansion project.
“The first project we’d like to bring to offer the mayor and city council for consideration is the expansion of the commercial lanes at the (international) bridge. That would help at least move the commercial traffic faster,” Martinez said.
“The issue is getting trucks off the bridge and into the inspection docks,” Martinez added.
He told the council members there is currently only one lane for regular traffic across the bridge, as the other lane has been designated for commercial traffic only.
“What we have been told by the port director and the GSA is that the city has to make the improvement from the bridge to where the GSA property starts,” Economic Development Corporation vice chair Jerry Simpton said.
Public Works Director Craig Cook told the city the length of the proposed new roadway is about 1,200 feet.
He said the additional lanes would start at the point where the bridge touches land on the U.S. side and continue north toward the port of entry.
Cook said the city will develop a preliminary design along with a cost estimate at the start of the project.
“Right now, the designer and I think that the construction will be somewhere between $1 million and $1.5 million for a two-lane road that matches the cross-section of the road we’re connecting to,” Cook continued.
He said the project will also include some work on drainage, adding lights and moving a fence.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked Cook how long the project would take to complete.
Cook said the design work would take several months and estimated six to nine months before construction would begin.
Both Salgado and Martinez also had questions about where the city would draw the additional needed to complete the project.
Cook said those funds would come from the international bridge’s reserve funds.
Martinez said one of the “big selling points” for the maquiladora industries in this area of the border is “being able to cross the bridge pretty fast.”
“We were, for a long time, known as the fastest commercial crossing bridge along the Texas-Mexico border. Since the immigration issue came out, we’re no longer the fastest,” he said.
Salgado also wanted to know how the $1 million pledge by the Economic Development Corporation for the commercial lane expansion project would impact other projects planned by the Economic Development Corporation.
Simpton said the expansion project and several other initiatives by the Economic Development Corporation would drain the corporation’s existing accounts and use up the money they anticipate receiving this year.
“Then next year, we’ll just start again,” he said.
Economic Development Corporation board member Al Arreola asked how many commercial trucks cross the international bridge on an average day.
Simpton replied state transportation studies have shown 450 trucks cross the bridge daily.
Councilman Jim De Reus asked when the issue would come back before the council formally.
Economic Development Director Oriana Fernandez said the Economic Development Corporation had voted to participate in the project with the understanding that city administration would come back with the cost and design.
De Reus noted the Economic Development Corporation funds can only be used for specific purposes and are one of the few types of city funds that can be given to private businesses.
He suggested the city try to find a way to use other city funds for the project, since Economic Development Corporation funds can only be used for very specific purposes.
“Why don’t we, as Mrs. Salgado suggested, use a lot more of our bridge fund, because that’s what it’s there for. We can’t use bridge money to help someone start a business, but we can with this money, and my question is why should we spend so much of this restricted fund for this one project?” De Reus asked.
“This is a recent request from the port director to facilitate the movement of the commercial traffic, which is a big factor in our community, a major factor,” Simpton replied.
De Reus said he did not want the Economic Development Corporation “dead in the water” while it waited to recoup its funds.
“This is a high-priority project for us, the highest. We can do this from the industrial standpoint. It fits in with our mandate,” Simpton added.
Cook said he will likely bring a cost estimate for the design of the project to city council on Dec. 10.
Martinez said he would like the council to commit to moving forward on the project.
